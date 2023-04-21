"It opens up spots for me" - Devin Booker talks about how easy it is to play with Kevin Durant

Devin Booker credited Kevin Durant and Chris Paul for his 45-point explosion in the Phoenix Suns' 129-14 Game 3 win over the LA Clippers on Thursday. Booker shot 18-of-29, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range. Over the last two seasons, Booker has been the Suns' most reliable scoring threat.

Others weren't as consistent, making the Suns' offense easy to guard. However, with the addition of Durant, the floor has opened up for Booker because of the defensive attention the former demands. Here's what Booker said about this after the game (via NBA TV on Twitter):

"I'm just put in the right situations. We have KD out here, we have Chris Paul. Those guys attract a lot of attention. It opens up the spots for me, so you know, coach does a good job of putting us in situations where we can succeed and that's just what we've been doing."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA TV @NBATV "We have KD. We have Chris Paul... It opens up spots for me."



-Devin Booker on his dominant Game 3 performance "We have KD. We have Chris Paul... It opens up spots for me." -Devin Booker on his dominant Game 3 performance https://t.co/RkC2nSMdli

Devin Booker is one of the game's most lethal offensive players, especially with his ability to score on all three levels. The looks he got before Kevin Durant joined the Suns were much tougher, but he still managed to score easily on most occasions.

With more open looks, Booker has thrived even more, and his Game 3 heroics against the Clippers are a testament to that.

Suns escape embarrassing loss against shorthanded Clippers behind Devin Booker's monster effort

The Phoenix Suns entered Game 3 against the LA Clippers on the road as heavy favorites. The Clippers were already without Paul George and had to deal with the absence of Kawhi Leonard in Thursday's contest. Leonard was sidelined due to a knee sprain, leaving the Clippers shorthanded with their star depth.

ESPN @espn



He aggravated his knee in Game 1, played through it in Game 2 and is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4, a source told Breaking: Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 3 against the Suns because of a right knee sprain, sources told @NotoriousOHM He aggravated his knee in Game 1, played through it in Game 2 and is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4, a source told @wojespn Breaking: Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 3 against the Suns because of a right knee sprain, sources told @NotoriousOHM.He aggravated his knee in Game 1, played through it in Game 2 and is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4, a source told @wojespn. https://t.co/kWWsrOjUN5

However, LA fought valiantly behind Norman Powell's 42-point and Russell Westbrook's 30-point efforts. The Clippers trailed by only three points entering the break. They stayed in the contest until the end but just didn't have enough to prevail against a healthy Suns team.

Devin Booker's clinical performance was crucial to the Suns' win. If not for his 45-point effort, the Suns could've suffered an embarrassing loss. The eventual scoreline was only a five-point differential. Phoenix couldn't contain the Clippers defensively.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

30 PTS - 11 AST - 8 REB - 3 STL



Norman Powell tonight:

42 PTS - 5 REB - 65% FG - 58% 3P



Gave it their all. Russell Westbrook tonight:30 PTS - 11 AST - 8 REB - 3 STLNorman Powell tonight:42 PTS - 5 REB - 65% FG - 58% 3PGave it their all. Russell Westbrook tonight:30 PTS - 11 AST - 8 REB - 3 STLNorman Powell tonight:42 PTS - 5 REB - 65% FG - 58% 3PGave it their all. ✊ https://t.co/ha9ZJIrQFK

Meanwhile, their offense relied heavily on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton had mediocre games, especially on offense. Paul scored 11 points on 5-of-18 shooting, while Ayton had 12 on 4-of-9 shooting.

Torrey Craig was the Suns' third-best player, as he tallied 15 points on just five attempts. Phoenix got away with the win, but the story could've been different if the Clippers had entered the game healthy.

Poll : 0 votes