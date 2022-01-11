“It was a pretty good little turn of the ankle” - Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash gives an ambiguous update on Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash felt Kyrie Irving's ankle injury against the Portland Trail Blazers was a tough hit for the point guard. With six minutes left on the game clock, Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little tried to claim ball possession as it rolled out of bounds. He accidentally dived on Irving's left leg in the process.

The Nets guard took a while to get back on his feet as the Nets called a time-out. Kyrie Irving managed to walk back to the bench. He also returned to play the rest of the game, but Nash's post-game comments about his injury seemed worrying. Here's what the former player-turned-head coach told reporters after the game (via Matt Brooks):

"We'll see. It was a pretty good little turn of the ankle."

This was Irving's only second game back from suspension. The dynamic All-Star guard is only allowed to play games in cities that don't have a compulsion for players to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving says he will play on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls

Irving has registered back-to-back 20-point games in his first two outings of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Despite sustaining a painful ankle injury, Kyrie Irving said he will be available to play for the Brooklyn Nets against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. It was reported by Matt Brooks of Nets Daily.

This will be welcome news for the Brooklyn Nets as they have been struggling for form of late. Their latest loss against the Trail Blazers was their fifth in seven games.

The Bulls have emerged as one of the strongest teams this NBA season. They sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 26-11 record, two games ahead of second-placed Brooklyn. The Nets will enter that matchup as underdogs due to their recent run of form.

Irving's presence will likely give them a legitimate shot at beating Zach LaVine and Co. He has produced two consecutive 20-point outings since returning. The point guard has looked comfortable despite staying on the sidelines for almost half a year.

The Nets will also see James Harden return after a one-game absence. Brooklyn will need all the help they can from every player in their rotation to rediscover their mojo again.

A win against a team like Chicago will give Steve Nash's side the confidence they need to get back on track to being one of the strongest contenders in the East.

Edited by Diptanil Roy