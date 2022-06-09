"It was quiet as a mouse pi**ing on cotton out there!" - Grant Williams on not responding to Draymond Green and keeping a level head as Boston take 2-1 lead over Golden State after Game 3 in Finals

After Draymond Green's antics backfired on the Golden State Warriors in Game 3, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams shed light on their tactics to deal with it.

With a successful 116-100 venture to seal a win at home, the Celtics have taken a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Overcoming a momentum shifting loss in Game 2, Boston have managed to steal some thunder back in the series.

A major factor in ensuring this success was Boston's mentality for the game, particularly with regard to Draymond Green.

In a conversation with Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston after the game, Grant Williams highlighted Boston's simple tactics to deal with Green:

Grant Williams talking about Draymond Green not being a factor with "If you don't respond, it falls on deaf ears"Grant Williams talking about Draymond Green not being a factor with @tvabby after the Celtics big Game 3 win "If you don't respond, it falls on deaf ears"Grant Williams talking about Draymond Green not being a factor with @tvabby after the Celtics big Game 3 win https://t.co/jAs7vMn3pj

"Honestly, if you don't respond...empty ears, you know. As quiet as a mouse pissing on cotton out there! we started winning. We're trying to just keep our heads. Me and him can get into if anything. But tell everyone else to keep their head down. Let them do their thing."

Grant Williams went on to answer questions regarding the Warriors' third-quarter run to take the lead after Al Horford's flagrant foul. Mentioning Golden State's reputation as a lethal team with momentum on their side, Williams highlighted the Celtics' resilience.

Grant Williams and Draymond Green have been beefing with each other for the majority of the series. As both play the role of enforcers for their respective sides, the constant jawing has produced some intense clashes.

However, in Game 3, Williams came out on top as he contributed 10 points and five rebounds to Boston's winning effort. Knocking down a clutch three-pointer to extend the lead, the Celtics also benefitted from his defensive effort.

With a solid mindset and resolve, the Boston Celtics are one step closer to winning it all. But given their inconsistency when coming off a win, can the young team hold their own against the proven champions?

What do the Boston Celtics need to do to fend off Draymond Green and the Warriors in Game 4?

Jaylen Brown attacks Draymond Green on the drive

Despite a dominant display in Game 3, the Celtics are now more vulnerable than ever. Other than the sweep in the first-round, the C's haven't been able to consistently build off of the momentum of a win in the postseason.

Although their undefeated streak coming off a loss is impressive, their record after a win is equally atrocious. Currently at 2-5, Boston will have to showcase their trademark resilience at this juncture, more so than ever.

The combined scoring performance of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remains a key factor in determining Boston's success. With physicality on defense and rebounding effort setting the tone as well, the Celtics will have to dictate the pace to ensure a win.

Boston takes Game 3. ☘️ - Jayson Tatum: 26 Points, 6 Rebounds, 9 Assists- Jaylen Brown: 27 Points, 9 Rebounds, 5 AssistsBoston takes Game 3. ☘️ https://t.co/5GwjmgMyE6

Mentality plays a big role in this. Having succeeded in shutting out Draymond Green and Golden State, Boston will have to emulate this performance in the future as well.

With the Golden State Warriors being led by one of the best tactical minds in the game, Boston can't afford to give the Dubs a foothold in Game 4.

