"It was raggedy": LeBron James' wife Savannah James gets honest about her teenage dating life years before meeting NBA superstar 

While LeBron James and Savannah James have been together since they were teenagers, before that, it sounds like Savannah had a rough go in the dating pool. When Savannah was 16 and LeBron was 17, the two met through mutual friends.

James invited her to watch one of his games, which led to the two hanging out with some other friends and eventually a date at Outback Steakhouse. During the latest episode of "Everbody's Crazy" podcast with April McDaniel, Savannah opened up on her dating life before LeBron.

When one 14-year-old caller asked for the pair's advice on dating, Savannah James said that she couldn't relate to being 14 and in love.

"Can't relate. Me neither (I wasn't in love at 14). I had all the boyfriends at 14. I had boyfriends and I also had boyfriends that they was friends but I dated one at one time. It was raggedy and janky, it's okay. I was 14, it didn't matter. I was 14 I was learning myself," Savannah said (19:00 onwards).

As Savannah said in a 2018 interview with People Magazine, when the two started dating, she had a good feeling about the relationship. After their date, Savannah left a to-go container in LeBron's car and forgot about them.

When the future NBA star brought them to her, she took it as a positive sign, joking that he might've just wanted an excuse to go see her.

"It was very memorable": Savannah James opens up on the James family's experience in Paris for 2024 Olympics

This summer, the James family traveled to Paris to watch LeBron James and Team USA compete for a gold medal. After impressing during Team USA's international friendly slate prior to the Olympics, James led Team USA to a gold medal.

Savannah James talked about the family's trip to Paris.

"I was burning up in Paris. Literally. No AC. But it was a good time," she said on her podcast. "It was very memorable, all of my kids were there, and probably looking at the fact that this would be the last time that we would even have an experience where their dad would be playing in the Olympics or anybody.

"Until maybe Bronny gets called up or Bryce get gets called up or maybe even Zuri playing volleyball. that's the last time for a while we'll be spectators up until then, but it was nice."

Of course, given that the 2028 Paris Olympics are in LA, the odds of LeBron James playing for Team USA seem incredibly slim. Despite that, James' play in Paris combined with his unprecedented longevity has shown fans that the NBA legend still has gas left in the tank.

