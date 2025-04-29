"It doesn't really matter" - Luka Doncic shrugs off NBA’s L2M report confirming crucial blown call on him

In Game 4, the officials confirmed a missed call on Luka Doncic that would've changed the results. During the final 40 seconds, Doncic received the ball from Austin Reaves and tried to bring it past half-court. His defender was Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels, who put pressure on him the moment he had the basketball.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Doncic fell before he could even reach the half-court line. The five-time All-Star wanted a foul call, but none of the officials blew their whistles. The star guard called a timeout to prevent himself from committing another turnover.

The league reviewed it via their Last Two-Minute (L2M) Report. It was revealed that the officials failed to call a foul on McDaniels. According to the NBA, the Wolves player had his foot on Doncic's path, initiating illegal foot contact. The report ruled it as an incorrect non-call.

On Tuesday, Doncic was asked about his thoughts on the report. The Slovenian star didn't pay much attention to it and said the report didn't matter anymore since it was at the end of the game.

"I mean, honestly, it's after the game so it doesn't really matter... The game's over, we lost. Just gotta move on," Doncic said via Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation.

Doncic had one of his best games in the series against the Wolves. The five-time All-NBA selection had 38 points and shot 46.4%, including 41.7% from deep. However, the Lakers star struggled to make an impact in the fourth period. He had seven points (the most for the team) and shot 16.7%.

Luka Doncic is focused on leading the Lakers to a win in Game 5 on Wednesday at the Crypto.com Arena.

Carlos Boozer has a trade proposal for a potential co-star for Luka Doncic

With LeBron James' age, no one knows who will be Luka Doncic's next co-star. That is if James soon opts to retire.

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer suggested that Doncic team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The rumors about the Milwaukee Bucks star have started to grow as they continue to have a hard time in their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

In Game 4, Antetokounmpo's co-star, Damian Lillard, suffered a left Achilles tendon tear. After that, rumors about his future in Milwaukee started to emerge.

"Maybe play with Luka?" Boozer suggested on ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday. "If he wants to win."

With the lack of success for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, he could opt out and move on to a different organization. A pairing with Doncic will secure LA's future, as they will form a dynamic duo. However, this will be determined by how the offseason will be played out in Milwaukee.

