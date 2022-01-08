“It reminds me of LeBron James and Karl Malone” – Kendrick Perkins believes Giannis Antetokounmpo’s build will make him last longer at top

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been described as one of the most athletic players in the NBA. With his agility and superb ball-handling skills, he has proved to be unstoppable and unguardable in the paint.

Analysts Kendrick Perkins and Monica McNutt discussed which player they'd rather have in the next 10 years, Antetokounmpo or Ja Morant, on ESPN's "First Take." Perkins reiterated that he'd never choose anyone over the "Greek Freak," as he has over seven more years (than Morant) of top quality at the highest level.

"I'm not taking nobody over Giannis Antetokounmpo," Perkins said. "I just can't! And for the simple fact that I understand that he's 27, but we have at least eight more years of Giannis, doing what he is doing right now at this high level."

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s physical build should make him last longer in the league

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles as Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics defends on Dec. 25 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's physical build and good bal- handling technique has seen him glide through defenses with ease. He has been compared to many NBA legends who share the same physical attributes.

On the two-time MVP's physical attributes, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins has likened Giannis to LeBron James and Karl Malone. Perkins said they share the same physical build, mentality and physical presence. He also predicted that Antetokounmpo will last longer, just like LBJ and Malone, as the concept of a player's prime has been revolutionized by "King James," who is still playing at the highest level despite being 37 years of age.

"When you look at his physical build, right? It reminds me of LeBron James and Karl Malone," Perkins said. "Like, they have that body frame and they have that type of mentality. And they have that type of physical presence that they could do this for extended period of time.

"And so looking at Giannis only being 27 years old, he still has seven years max in his prime, but we don't know what prime is no more. Like LeBron James has exceeded prime. It used to be 27 to 34, but now LeBron James is saying, 'No, prime is what you put into your body.'"

Antetokounmpo is 6-foot-11, 242 pounds. Morant, in his third season, is 6-3, 174.

