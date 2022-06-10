“It reminds me a little bit of like what could’ve been with me and T-Mac” - 7x All-Star on Boston Celtics duo, says the Celtics have got a toughness about them

The Boston Celtics' toughness was complimented by Grant Hill. Hill explained the squad reminded him of what it could have been like for him and Tracy McGrady.

Grant Hill gives his opinion of this year's Boston Celtics squad

Hill said:

“I like this Boston team though. I like the way they defend. They got a toughness about them. Tatum has gotten better, Brown. I mean, the way they play the game, it reminds me a bit of like what could’ve been with me and T-Mac.”

The Boston Celtics have been a defensive force all season long. While proving to maintain a proper offensive output to match opponents, Tatum and Brown have shown their growth.

The dynamic between the Boston duo reminds Grant Hill of what it could have been like if he and Tracy McGrady played together. The toughness and flair that the pair would have deployed is what Hill believes the Boston Celtics are accomplishing at the moment.

The Grant Hill and Tracy McGrady situation remains arguably one of the biggest "what-ifs" in league history. Injuries got in the way of them teaming up in Orlando, where many were excited to see the two work together.

It was in 2000, after Hill had become an All-Star in five out of six seasons in Detroit. Tracy McGrady was coming off three seasons in Toronto. He became an All-Star in his first year in Orlando, but Grant Hill’s injuries stunted their greatness.

Tracy McGrady has opened up on the matter in the past, explaining:

“We were robbed from seeing greatness. Hill was such a great talent, a surreal player. He had it all, bro.”

For Grant Hill to relate this hyped duo-dynamic to that of this year's Boston Celtics, he must hold them in a high regard. The T-Mac situation has always been dear to him for its potential. So for Hill to put that onto the Celtics means a lot.

Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics have proven they are a complete package. Marcus Smart, this year's DPOY, has been consistent throughout the playoffs. Tatum proved effective in the spots he needs to, and Jaylen Brown does a wonderful job of mediating between options.

After their defensive showcase this season, the Celtics proved they can shoot the ball well too. In Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Golden State, we saw an accurate shooting display from deep by the Boston Celtics.

The squad has more than proven they are something to be marveled at, as any squad who makes it to the finals has. But, Grant Hill’s comments really do add weight to the Celtics.

For any squad to go up against Golden State, they are arguably going to be overshadowed. But, the Celtics seem to be making waves of greatness on their own.

