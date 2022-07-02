"It reminds me of Steph so much, but even got a little more sauce on his moves" - Klay Thompson praises young teammate, says he's got saucier moves than Steph Curry

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are famously known as the "Splash Brothers." They will likely go down as the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. However, Jordan Poole's rise was unexpected, and some people have dubbed him the third "Splash brother."

On the latest episode of the "Point Forward" podcast (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area), Thompson joined Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner to discuss a handful of topics. One of those topics was Poole's breakout season. Thompson went on to praise their young star, who he believes has saucier moves than Curry.

"We don't do the same things," Thompson said of Poole. "But we play off each other so well now because we were staying off the ball with the rock on his hands. And I try and space around the perimeter. And he can pass, that's how good of a passer this man is, he puts it right in the pocket."

"It reminds me of Steph so much, but even got a little more sauce on his moves. ... They're just different."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… Klay was blown away watching JP develop into a star Klay was blown away watching JP develop into a star 😱nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Thompson added that he's very happy with Poole's growth in just his third season. Before Klay's return in January, Poole was playing like a breakout star. However, he was brought off the bench when Thompson returned after two years out due to injuries.

Poole struggled early on after becoming the Golden State Warriors' sixth man. However, he was able to adjust towards the end of the season. He was one of the team's best players during their 2022 NBA championship run.

"He's pulling up from three, it's great," Thompson said. "And to see the growth, because I could only watch Jordan for the first couple years. And then I finally got in the lineup with him, it's incredible, man. I was watching the draft, and I was like I can't believe this man was the 28th pick and damn-near 50-40-90 (shooting) in the playoffs? That's crazy."

Klay Thompson happy to enter offseason healthy

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Klay Thompson has had a rough several years after suffering two serious injuries in 2019 and 2020. After more than two years of recovery, Thompson made his return in January. He finished the regular season averaging 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32 games.

The five-time All-Star then averarted 19.0 ppg, 3.9 rbg and 2.3 apg in the playoffs. He struggled shooting the ball at times, but was still an important part of the Golden State Warriors' championship run. Entering the offseason finally healthy and fresh off winning his fourth ring, Thompson thinks the best is still yet to come.

"I think the best still is yet to come fellas," Thompson said the "Point Forward" podcast. "I haven't had an offseason just to train and just get better, because I had to build my body up so much the past two years."

SB Nation @SBNation Steph Curry and Klay Thompson played 45 games together this year, even with Klay missing half of the season.



Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving only played 44 games in three years as teammates. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson played 45 games together this year, even with Klay missing half of the season.Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving only played 44 games in three years as teammates. https://t.co/jCWBwKdhf5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far