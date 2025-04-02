"It was the right decision" - Nikola Jokic defends Russell Westbrook as botched layup plays spoilsport, ruining 61-point triple-double

In the absence of Jamal Murray and Micheal Porter Jr, Nikola Jokic had a monstrous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring a career-high 61 points on 18-29 from the floor, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

For Russell Westbrook, he would like to forget the last 17.7 seconds of the Nuggets game on Tuesday night against the Timberwolves. Up 139-138 with 17.7 remaining, the Nuggets created a turnover, but Westbrook was unable to convert the 2-on-1 fast break layup.

On the ensuing Minnesota possession, the former MVP fouled Nickell Alexander-Walker on a 3-pointer as time expired, sending him to the free-throw line with 0.1 seconds remaining in the contest. Alexander-Walker connected on two of three free throws, sealing a heartbreaking loss for the Nuggets.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had his teammates back:

"I mean it was a layup. It was 2-on-1. I think it was the right decision."

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was also in Westbrook’s corner, saying in postgame comments:

“I feel awful for Russ.”

With the loss, the Denver Nuggets are just a half-game in front of the LA Lakers for the No. 3 seed and trail the Houston Rockets by two games for the second spot in the Western Conference.

A look at Nikola Jokic's historic night against the Timberwolves

On Tuesday night, Nikola Jokic’s on-court exploits got the attention of the basketball world, as the Nuggets big man registered 61 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, albeit the effort came in a 140-139 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards, who had an up close and personal look at Jokic’s performance, was astonished by what he witnessed. He said (via Dave Moore):

"That might've been the best game of my life that I've been a part of, Nikola Jokic, bruh, oh my God. He might be the best basketball player I've ever seen, like close up, besides myself myself. Bruh, he's incredible, bruh. The MVP race is tough, man — I don't know — he had 60!"

Edwards had 34 points, scoring 24 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Jokic’s mammoth performance was just the third 60-point triple-double in NBA history.

He joined James Harden, who scored 60 points to go along with 11 assists and 10 rebounds against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 30, 2018, and Luka Doncic, who scored 60 points, grabbed 21 boards and handed out 10 assists in an overtime win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 27, 2022.

