“It was a rollercoaster” - Lou Williams highlights Kawhi Leonard-Paul George related issue for Clippers’ past woes

Over 17 NBA seasons, Lou Williams has played with a lot of players in the league as he was a part of six teams in that span. There was also a time when Williams got close to adding a championship to his resume, alongside his three Sixth Man of the Year awards, when he played for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Interestingly, he got on Fan Duel TV's "Run it Back" where he talked about his experience playing with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

"It was a rollercoaster," Williams said. "He [Kawhie] would go out and PG would step in, and then PG would go out and Kawhi would step in. It was just hard to find that consistency that we needed because we were in a championship run. We felt like we had the group to do it."

From Lou Williams' comments, he recognized their enormous talent as well as the wasted potential of not completing it off with a title at the end. Williams specifically mentioned Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's unavailability as well.

During the 2019-20 season, Leonard missed 25 games while George missed 34 games resulting in a rocky chemistry on the court.

Unfortunately, the two All-Stars' health has been a reoccurring issue for them during their time with the Clippers. Despite boasting one of the most talented rosters in the league, injuries have continued to limit the team's progress.

Lou Williams talks about the need for the Los Angeles Clippers to remain healthy

During the same Fan Duel TV's "Run it Back" segment, Lou Williams also pointed out the need for the Clippers to stay healthy this season.

"I think the only problem is the health thing," Williams said. "They gotta stay healthy. The two main guys gotta stay healthy. If they're able to get through this season and be intact, I think they give somebody a lot of trouble.

Lou Williams knows the potential that this Clippers group has but health has always been an issue holding this team back. The challenge now remains if the two all-stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, can get through this season unscathed enough to make a deep playoff push.

Looking at the team's roster, there's no denying that the team has a loaded depth filled with quality players. From Russell Westbrook to Norman Powell, the team has enough pieces to complement Leonard and George on the court.

All that remains is for the chemistry and health management to pull through and this Clippers just might have a chance of going all the way.