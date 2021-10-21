“It’s not the 1980s. Guys take care of themselves in a whole different way" - Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra heaps praise on Kyle Lowry's fitness at age 35

Kyle Lowry's trade to the Miami Heat was one of the most underrated moves during the 2021-22 offseason. Lowry is a six-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion, but what makes his move stand out the most is his fit with the organization.

His mentality, hustle and grit are perfectly aligned with the Miami Heat's organizational culture, making it a match made in heaven. His on-court fit with co-stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler is seamless. Lowry provides them with yet another elite defender and a long range assassin who can make the right reads and plays, while setting them up in good positions to score.

The biggest drawback for Lowry has been his inability to stay healthy, with the guard missing plenty of games at different junctures in his career. As he grows older, Lowry's fitness concerns should be looked at more carefully by the Heat organization. They need to make the right decisions regarding his minutes with a long-term view in mind.

Miami Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra doesn't look that concerned with it though. He heaped praise on Kyle Lowry's ability to stay healthy and fit when his team needed him the most despite his age. According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman, here's what Spoelstra had to say about Lowry's fitness concerns as he grows older:

It’s not the 1980s. Guys take care of themselves in a whole different way.

The Miami Heat hope Kyle Lowry stays fit as they look to make a deep post-season run while being the only team capable enough to go up against behemoths such as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Can Kyle Lowry guide the Miami Heat to their second NBA Finals in three years?

Kyle Lowry has a unique opportunity to use his leadership and gritty mentality to help a talented Miami Heat roster featuring players with a similar mindset to the promised land.

Lowry is a brilliant playmaker and has turned into a three-point sniper in the second half of his career. His quality makes pick-and-roll with Bam Adebayo seem a deadly option. His perimeter defense along with other defensive stalwarts such as Jimmy Butler. PJ Tucker and Bam make the Heat a hard team to beat.

In an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference with the likes of the Nets and the Bucks, Lowry's leadership and playoff experience will come in handy. The Heat look like the only team capable of toppling the aforementioned teams and causing an upset.

