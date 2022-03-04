"It's a 3-man race" - Kendrick Perkins on his choices for the next face of the NBA, including a surprise 4th contender this season

Kendrick Perkins recently tweeted his choices for the next face of the NBA. It's one of the hottest debates running around lately as the league is stuffed with a plethora of young superstars right now.

With LeBron James and Steph Curry, the current faces of the NBA, edging towards the end of their respective careers, it will be interesting to see who can replace them.

Perkins already has three names on his list and has a fourth name that he feels cannot be ignored. Here's what he tweeted regarding this:

"It’s a 3 man race between Ja, Luka and Trae on who is going to be the next face of the NBA! Btw Tatum slowly creeping into that conversation as well!!! Carry the hell on…"

Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Jayson Tatum are all still under 25 years of age and have already made appearances as All-Star starters in their careers. They are also the leaders of their respective teams. The four players have the potential to be the leading face of the NBA, making this an interesting off-the-court battle to look forward to.

Which player mentioned by Kendrick Perkins has the best chance of being the next face of the NBA?

There isn't much to separate between Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Trae Young and Jayson Tatum at this stage of their careers. All have had a decent amount of success individually, so it will come down to how these players fare when they hit their prime years.

That being said, an MVP award and/or a championship win could prove to be a decisive factor in one of them becoming the next face of the league. LeBron James and Steph Curry have both achieved those feats and have also managed to be influential to the younger generation of stars coming into the league.

Among Kendrick Perkins' candidates, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant have been two names that have been mentioned in MVP conversations more frequently. They are yet to achieve postseason success but that could change this year as the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies are two solid all-around teams.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



GRIZZLIES/CELTICS - 7:30pm/et, TNT Ja Morant has scored 98 points in his last 2 games! Check out how he uses his elite speed and athleticism to get buckets in #NBABreakdown GRIZZLIES/CELTICS - 7:30pm/et, TNT Ja Morant has scored 98 points in his last 2 games! Check out how he uses his elite speed and athleticism to get buckets in #NBABreakdown!GRIZZLIES/CELTICS - 7:30pm/et, TNT https://t.co/RcJUmKUWmR

If they can continue to be impactful at that level consistently over the next few seasons, Doncic and Morant will have better odds of being the next face of the NBA.

Edited by Diptanil Roy