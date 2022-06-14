"It's an absolute struggle.... Where are those guys for the Celtics?" - Former LA Clippers star backing Golden State Warriors to wrap things up in Game 6

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5, and are now a win away from their sixth NBA championship in eight years.

The Boston Celtics were heavily favored before the start of the series owing to the difficulty of their road to the NBA Finals. However, the Warriors have managed to break their record of staving off consecutive losses while maintaining home-court advantage.

JJ Redick, on ESPN's "First Take," when asked if he believes the Celtics will win another game in this series, stated:

"So, no, I don't think they are. I'm not changing my pick for the series, I'm not all of a sudden saying 'I'm picking the Warriors.' In my heart of hearts, I'm struggling here.

"They look like the better team and they have completely flummoxed the Boston Celtics offense, especially in the half-court.

"It's a struggle right now. It's an absolute struggle. We can talk about the turnover numbers. The Golden State Warriors look like they've figured this team out. For them to have that game last night where Steph Curry goes 0 for 9 from three, and they still win comfortably.

"It was guys like Jordan Poole, it was guys like Gary Payton II, it was guys like Andrew Wiggins stepping up in the moment. Where are those guys for the Celtics?"

The Golden State Warriors are yet to go seven games against a team in this year's playoffs.

Off-ball movement for the Celtics against the Golden State Warriors

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum averages more touches (85.4) than the point guard of the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart (75.2). It is no secret that Smart is not a true point guard, but the turnovers are a big issue for the Celtics.

There is no point in Jayson Tatum bringing the ball up the floor. We have seen him do so many times before dribbling into heavy traffic, losing control of his handle and turning the ball over. A similar case could be drawn up for Jaylen Brown.

Something that has been talked about a lot is the quality of Tatum and Brown's shots. The Celtics will have to get Tatum and Brown easy/easier looks. Both of them are incredibly gifted offensively, so at no point will they not have a defender pestering them.

StatMuse @statmuse Celtics in the 4Q tonight:



4 baskets

4 turnovers Celtics in the 4Q tonight:4 baskets4 turnovers https://t.co/Ps9sqwjfym

Marcus Smart isn't bringing the ball up on every possession. As a result, Tatum and Brown are being forced out of their comfort zones to an extent. Their lack of scoring in the fourth quarter (and getting too dependent on the 3-point shot) is a major contributor to the Celtics' losses in this series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far