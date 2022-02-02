"It’s actually in Slo-Mo!" - LeBron James gives a playful reaction to a monster highlight reel of his dunks from his NBA career so far

At 37 years old and in year 19, millions of basketball fans still rave about LeBron James’ athletic prowess. The four-time MVP still regularly graces the likes of Sportscenter's Top 10 plays and the House of Highlights YouTube channel despite his advancing years. The man known as “King James” continues to show that his hops and ability to get up and down the floor haven't waned. It almost becomes easy to forget what he was like in his earlier years.

Timeless Sports tweeted a video compilation of LeBron James displaying his inhumane speed and power. The post describes the entire sequence as “insane” because they “don’t even look real.” James hilariously responded to the clip as well as the comments with this caption:

“Cause it’s not. It’s actually in Slo-Mo!”

If it had been in slow motion, LeBron James should no doubt have been the fastest man alive ever. The entire video was only just a minute long, but it showcases some of the most devastating highlight plays in NBA history. If seeing is truly believing, basketball fans need to check out the video to remind themselves of what an unbelievable force of nature the now 18-time All-Star was back in the day.

The video mostly showed James running full speed from one end of the court to the other, especially during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. Those lung-busting lungs often resulted in emphatic tomahawks and windmill dunks. A few of those coast-to-coast runs where also for the purpose of defense, featuring the play he is famously known for: the chase-down block.

Looking at the footage, it’s obvious that the four-time NBA champion has lost a step or two. But when the occasion calls for it, he has proven that he can somehow summon inner reserves to turn back the clock from time to time.

LeBron James might no longer be the athletic beast that he once was but he continues to dazzle with his MVP level play. The LA Lakers are struggling badly this season, except for the ageless wonder.

The LA Lakers will continue to sideline LeBron James until he is fully healthy

The LA Lakers have now lost three straight games, as LeBron James has watched from the sidelines. Following some discomfort in his knee before facing the Philadelphia 76ers, the team opted to keep him out until the soreness stopped.

Further tests showed that there was swelling in the knee, which will make his return unpredictable. The LA Lakers have ruled him doubtful for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He will undergo another test before the team can decide if he is fit to play or not.

The Lakers are 24-27… this could get ugly. LeBron could miss multiple games with swelling in his knee, per multiple reports.The Lakers are 24-27… this could get ugly. LeBron could miss multiple games with swelling in his knee, per multiple reports.The Lakers are 24-27… this could get ugly. 😳 https://t.co/vTmY8NHKzC

Head coach Frank Vogel was adamant that if there is going to be any sort of swelling, the LA Lakers will keep him off the floor. Despite the "Tinseltown" squad badly needing a win to snap a three-game losing skid, they will err on the side of caution regarding James’ knee.

