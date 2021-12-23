"It's almost inhuman for a guy to maintain that pace" - Sportscaster Dan Devone believes Stephen Curry may not be able to sustain his 3-point prowess

Sportscaster Dan Devone has said that despite Steph Curry's 'inhuman' three-point shooting prowess, the latter may not be able to sustain that for too long.

Curry reached the pinnacle of three-point shooting brilliance when he broke the all-time record set by Ray Allen. Many believe the three-time NBA champion could traverse unchartered waters beyond the reach of anyone. However, Devone believes Chef Curry may cool down soon.

Stephen Curry has produced jaw-dropping moments galore during his illustrious career. Many small-sized guards have modelled their games on him. The 33-year-old has won it all in his career. He started the 2021-22 season on a high, but has seen a slight dip in his shooting efficiency over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Emmy award winner Dan Devone had his take on Curry's recent shooting woes. He elaborated on how Curry's shooting prowess may diminish as age catches up with him. Devone said about the same on the Kolsky and Company podcast:

"I'm not saying it's happening now, but at some point he's not going to be able to put up those absolute video game type numbers that we have grown so accustomed to here in the Bay Area."

"I don't know if it's starting and it's beginning now, but I do know that at some point as athletes get into their mid 30s, it is coming. It is unfair to hold him to that standard that the bar he has set for so long, and we've been able to enjoy for so long; it's almost inhuman for a guy to maintain that pace."

Kolsky & Company @KolskyAndCo



Do you agree with Dan Devone that the beginning of the end of Steph Curry is upon us?



LISTEN⤵️

🎧 go.audacy.com/B9uebpMcdmb "At some point, he is not going to be able to put up those video game numbers that we are accustomed to in the Bay Area."Do you agree with Dan Devone that the beginning of the end of Steph Curry is upon us?LISTEN⤵️ "At some point, he is not going to be able to put up those video game numbers that we are accustomed to in the Bay Area." Do you agree with Dan Devone that the beginning of the end of Steph Curry is upon us?LISTEN⤵️🎧 go.audacy.com/B9uebpMcdmb https://t.co/IPWuzkvjC4

Curry has not had a great shooting time in his last five games. He is only shooting at 31.9% efficiency, which is considerably lower than his usual numbers. However, that slump has not affected his scoring, as he is averaging 25.2 PPG in this period, with the Warriors winning four of these games.

Will Stephen Curry ever have a decline in his three-point shooting prowess?

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Stephen Curry has time and again proven his brilliance from beyond the arc. The guard has already drained 154 threes this season, which is impressive. He has had a drop in shooting accuracy in his past few games, but the blip looks temporary.

Last season, Curry almost single-handedly carried the Warriors to the playoffs. However, a dagger from LeBron James squished the Warriors; hopes. This season, with all their players, fit, the Warriors have been nothing short of sensational.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills #dubnation Steph Curry is money from the corner - and that’s on repetition. After team practice he spends time shooting threes over and over and over. Also the “sports bra” is a heart rate / performance tracker widely used by pro athletes to optimize training. @kron4news Steph Curry is money from the corner - and that’s on repetition. After team practice he spends time shooting threes over and over and over. Also the “sports bra” is a heart rate / performance tracker widely used by pro athletes to optimize training. @kron4news #dubnation https://t.co/c6atNcH8ar

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Cutty put in a lot of work in the offseason, which is evident in his performances. The momentary slump is not a concern for Curry, as he is expected to rediscover his mojo soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Curry's work ethic is elite, and to shoot the way he does requires a tremendous amount of hard work and learning. He'll be keen to come out of this shooting slump and continue his imperious three-point shooting exploits as the season wears on.

Edited by Bhargav