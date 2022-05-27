"It's almost as lethal as Stephen Curry when he gets rolling" - Stephen A. Smith praises Curry's 5-time All-Star teammate, commends his perseverance to play the game

Stephen A. Smith heaped high praise on Klay Thompson after the three-time NBA champion helped the Golden State Warriors get into yet another NBA Finals. The veteran journalist stated that the five-time All-Star could be just as lethal as Stephen Curry when he is playing well. Klay Thompson certainly deserved the praise because he showed up for the Dubs in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 32 points while draining eight of 16 from three-point range.

Klay Thompson has been pivotal for the team since his return from injury. He has not been able to play with high efficiency. His presence on the court, however, is a massive boost for the Warriors. After being out of action for two and a half years, Klay Thompson had to battle his way through a lot of rehabilitation to get back on the court. Expressing his happiness on the shooting guard's sensational journey, Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet, which read:

"So happy for @KlayThompson & the @warriors. I say that because he’s such a key. When @KlayThompson gets rolling, it’s almost as lethal as @StephenCurry30 when he gets rolling. Way to persevere, put in that work and just play your game"

Klay Thompson has averaged 19.8 PPG during this season's playoffs. He and Stephen Curry have had a few spells where they have carried the Dubs offense in the playoffs. On any given day, if either Thompson or Stephen Curry gets going, it is very difficult to stop them. The duo have played multiple NBA Finals and will certainly be key for the Dubs when they get there.

Klay Thompson shares a heartfelt message as the Dubs reach the NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Klay Thompson is one of the greatest players to play for the Golden State Warriors. He has won three championships for the franchise, and his impact on the team over the past decade has been massive. In the two years that he was out due to injury, the team failed to even make it to the playoffs. However, as he prepared to get back into action this season, the Dubs started looking motivated and energized.

Klay Thompson played his first game in January. Since then, the Dubs have had their ups and downs. However, they have fought through all of that and are now the Western Conference champions. The three-time champion was a bit emotional after the win as he went through a lot of pain and hardship before helping his team get to the NBA Finals. When asked by Ernie Johnson during the trophy presentation on how he felt about being back in the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson replied:

"I'm just so happy to be back. I'm so thankful for this team. These guys carried us into an incredible start, and then me coming back in there, I mean, I don't want to get emotional, Ernie. I can't believe we're back. This is crazy. Ima enjoy this tonight, but we still got four more to go, Dub nation. Ima soak this in tonight. Can’t believe it. I really can't believe it."

The Dubs will be playing their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons starting June 2. It will be interesting to see who they will be up against as the Heat and Celtics series is yet to have a winner. For the Dubs, it would be perfect if they won a championship as they have been through a lot over the last two or three seasons. They have the experience and the skillset to come out on top against any team in the league, but it is certainly going to be difficult considering the quality of performances both the teams [Miami Heat and Boston Celtics] in the Eastern Conference finals have produced.

