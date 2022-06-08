“It’s almost like a split personality that Steph Curry has… Draymond is a little more of the leader” - Skip Bayless says Steph Curry doesn’t have Tim Duncan’s leadership, says he’s not the Warriors’ rock

Steph Curry's position as the premier player of the Golden State Warriors has often ruffled feathers around the league. This is owing to his easy-going personality and generally calm demeanor.

Steph is not considered to be a player who engages in trash-talk and is hardly ever involved in player altercations. His celebrations are often inferred as amusing as opposed to insulting.

Steve Kerr's recent comments compared Steph Curry to NBA legend Tim Duncan, with whom Kerr won an NBA championship as part of the 2003 San Antonio Spurs. This naturally stirred a few pots, with Skip Bayless responding on FOX Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed."

Bayless prefaced his comments with some praise for Curry during his time at Davidson:

"That little guy, that little guy at Davidson, you wanna talk about a handle? You wanna talk about a shooter, I'd never seen anything quite like that so I preface all this with that.

"I didn't see any of the arrogance in college whatsoever not a single shred of any of the showboating hot-doggery that you described manifested itself at all Davidson.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"You lost me. People talk about the quiet power of leadership when it comes to Tim Duncan. I don't get that from Steph." — Steve Kerr praises Steph Curry, compares him to Tim Duncan"You lost me. People talk about the quiet power of leadership when it comes to Tim Duncan. I don't get that from Steph." — @RealSkipBayless Steve Kerr praises Steph Curry, compares him to Tim Duncan "You lost me. People talk about the quiet power of leadership when it comes to Tim Duncan. I don't get that from Steph." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/wpj0oUYf6q

"...It's almost like a split personality that Steph Curry has...when you go Tim Duncan on me, you lose me, because I know all about Tim Duncan, I know so many people who lived with Tim Duncan and they talk about the quite power of leadership.

"I don't get Steph as the rock of the team, it feels like Draymond is little more of the leader than Steph is"

Bayless has often been critical of Curry, and attributes a large part of his criticism to Curry's supposed arrogance.

Steph Curry and company need to steal a game on the road to remain in contention

2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

The NBA Finals will now move to TD Garden in Boston, where Games 3 and 4 will be played.

For the Celtics, this is a position they have been in all post-season, and have not lost two games in a row since January. That said, the Celtics have a worse record at home (5-4) than they did on the road (8-3) this post-season. The Warriors will almost certainly need to play well away from home if they are to win their fourth championship in eight years.

Going into Game 3, the Warriors would be well aware of the fact of what lies at stake. Going back to the Chase Center with a deficit of two games could potentially mark the end of the finals for the Warriors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far