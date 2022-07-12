"It's almost a Steph, Klay, Draymond new version with those three guys" - Warriors assistant coach optimistic about the potential of James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors have a great collection of talent that could compete for championships for years to come. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are still in their prime, while several young prospects are ready to contribute.

According to Warriors assistant coach Jama Mahlalela, James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are similar to the team's current "Big 3." Mahlalela told The Mercury News' Madeline Kenney that he's excited about the development of the three young players.

"It's almost a Steph, Klay, Draymond new version with those three guys," Mahlalela said. "So it's exciting to see what those three guys will look like.

"The potential accomplishments is real. And I think if we look at our Warriors' future, those three guys are at the core of it. So how they develop and grow and again, building chemistry is important. And we'll see what the upside will be, we'll see how good those guys can be, only time will tell."

Golden State's player development program has shown results. Jordan Poole had a breakout year. Upon Thompson's return, Poole returned to the bench but finished the season strong.

Wiseman made his return at the NBA 2K23 Summer League. He added 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks in about 20 minutes of action. He will likely be on a minutes restriction next season but could contribute more once healthy.

Meanwhile, Kuminga and Moody may get more playing time next season. The departures of Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee opened up playing time. With their championship experience, the young players' development could be on the fast track.

Should the Warriors trade their young core for Kevin Durant?

Even though Golden State is coming off a championship, rumors have linked them to Kevin Durant. The former Warrior has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors are among the few teams with the necessary assets to acquire KD.

But should the Warriors trade their future for a few years of success with Durant? According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Golden State is a possible destination. However, Windhorst did say it is unlikely but not out of the question.

"Some teams that were just sort of casual bystanders in the first round may be like, maybe we should get in on this," Windhorst said. "And in fairness, you have to put the Warriors on that list. I don't think it's likely, but it would be irresponsible of my to say scratch them off."

Durant and Golden State had a successful three-year run from 2017 to 2019. They went to the NBA Finals three times, winning in 2017 and 2018.

