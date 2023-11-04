"It’s always Dame time": NBA fans in awe of Damian Lillard after clutch outing in In-Season Tournament opener vs Knicks

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks won its NBA In-Season Tournament opener against the New York Knicks. Milwaukee survived a strong second half by the visiting Knicks to pull out a close 110-105 victory. Lillard’s crucial and-1 layup with 37.9 seconds left in the game pushed the score to 107-103. It was all the cushion the Bucks needed to win the game.

Lillard’s clutch performance was the second time he carried the Bucks late in the game this season. He also did it in his debut for his new team versus the Philadelphia 7ers. Following his late-game heroics against the Knicks, fans promptly reacted:

“It's always dame time”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard led the Milwaukee Bucks with 45 points to go with four rebounds, one assist and one steal. He hit 7-15 of his shots, including 4-7 from deep. “Dame Time” went 12-12 from the free-throw line as well.

The Bucks took a 56-46 lead into halftime behind Jalen Brunson’s explosive night. New York’s resilience, however, showed until the end. They steadily cut Milwaukee’s lead to nearly pull off an upset. Brunson had a sizzling 45-point explosion but couldn’t drag the Knicks to the finish line. Lillard came up with the biggest shots when it mattered.

After 11 years in Portland, Damian Lillard is playing for a different team in his career. His role with the Portland Trail Blazers, though, has largely remained the same in Milwaukee. He has become the Bucks’ go-to option late in the game.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t a bad choice for crucial situations but the forward’s poor free-throw shooting has been a problem. With the ball in Lillard’s hands, the Bucks have no such worries. The point guard can hit wherever he is on the court, is a good passer and is never afraid to take crucial free throws.

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks can win the NBA In-Season Tournament

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the East’s Group B for the NBA In-Season Tournament. They are bracketed along with the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. The Bucks, even with their defensive struggles, could easily win this group.

Once in the quarterfinals, the knockout games start. Milwaukee will like their chance in a winner-take-all game against any team. The Boston Celtics might be the heavy favorites to win the East, particularly with how the Cs have been playing early in the season.

The Bucks, however, are capable of pulling off an upset. As long as they have Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, they could beat anybody. Milwaukee’s opponents might be favored in the NBA Cup finals. Still, “Freak Time” is never far from a puncher’s chance of winning it all.