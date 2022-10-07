"It's always on your mind, I love basketball, I love any type of competition" – Steph Curry looks forward to compete in next Olympics, says his prime focus was to win championship for the Warriors

Throughout his illustrious career in the NBA, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has continued to marvel basketball fans with his ability on the court. Curry has blossomed into one of the top superstars in the game today and is coming off another impressive season with the same team that drafted him.

It was an incredible 2021-22 campaign for Curry and the Warriors. Golden State came out of the gate as one of the most impressive teams in the league. Eventually, the Dubs would carry that momentum over into the postseason, as they went on to win the NBA Finals in six games over the Boston Celtics. It adds another impressive accomplishment to Curry’s career, as he continues to march up the ranks as one of the greatest point guards and shooters to play this game.

Although Steph Curry’s first focus has been bringing a championship to the Warriors organization, he also has his eyes set on another accomplishment. Speaking recently to Sirius XM NBA Radio, the superstar point guard talked about his desire to eventually play in the upcoming Olympics. Curry talked about how he’s always looking to compete and that doesn’t change when it comes to playing potentially for Team USA.

"It's always on your mind. I love basketball. I love any type of competition."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors look to defend their crown in 2022-23

Golden State Warriors Media Day

It’s a welcomed site to see when it comes to the idea of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry representing Team USA in the Olympics. Curry has become one of the most exciting players in the history of the NBA. Not only does Curry have the handles and quickness to be an elite talent, but he’s arguably become the greatest shooter in the history of the game.

Fans and opponents hold their breath on a regular basis whenever Curry crosses halfcourt and approaches a three-point shot. After winning another championship, it looks as if Steph is only going to continue to climb up the ranks as one of the all-time great players. His team is bringing back one of the most impressive rosters in the entire league for the 2022-23 season, meaning the Warriors could be on the verge of another dynasty run if they can stay healthy.

In his last season with the Golden State Warriors, Curry went on to post averages of 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field.

