“It’s always been ups and downs with coaches and star players” - Former Brooklyn Nets assistant coach asserts Kevin Durant and Steve Nash's relationship won't regress

Kevin Durant shocked the NBA when he gave an ultimatum to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wanted Steve Nash and Sean Marks fired. The billionaire did not cave into KD's demands and backed the coach and the general manager. After weeks of back-and-forth, Durant and the organization finally came to an agreement and he agreed to stay.

Several analysts believe that things will still be pretty tricky in Brooklyn as Kevin Durant hampered his relationship with Steve Nash after demanding his firing. However, Nets developmental coach Amar'e Stoudemire has a different opinion about the situation. He stated that KD and Nash are both egoless and could hatch their differences for the betterment of the team.

"I think it's always been ups and downs with coaches and star players throughout the history of the game of basketball. I think you know what both will end up doing is having a conversation try to hatch it all out and try to figure out a way to co-exist to compete for a championship," said Stoudemire while talking about the KD and Nash situation on Sirius XM NBA Radio

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar’e Stoudemire is very confident things will be fine this season with Kevin Durant and Steve Nash



Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar'e Stoudemire is very confident things will be fine this season with Kevin Durant and Steve Nash

He added:

"And both of those guys are egoless right, Steve is a egoless player, Kevin Durant is also an egoless player, like he wants to win, he wants to make his teammates better. So, I think with those two guys having that type of mentality and personality, it will work out for them."

Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant vs James Harden full run

Stoudemire played in the league for eighteen years before becoming the player developmental coach of the Brooklyn Nets. He was a teammate of Steve Nash during their stint with the Phoenix Suns and is well aware of his basketball acumen.

No doubt Steve Nash will have a lot of pressure on him next season as he is yet to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a deep playoff run. However, he will first have to sort out the differences with his best player Kevin Durant.

The two have had a great relationship in the past, but the events of the offseason would most likely have created a crack in it. They will need to be on the same page as both of them are pivotal in the team's pursuit of winning a championship.

How valuable is Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

The Brooklyn Nets had only given Kevin Durant the max extension last season. His trade request certainly came as a shocker, but the team were adamant about trading him only if they got a monumental haul in exchange. Things eventually worked out for the Nets as he agreed to stay with them.

‏َ @BolWrld Kevin Durant - Greatest Scorer of all time

Many have doubts about his level of commitment to the team, but that is something the organization will not be worried about. Kevin Durant loves the game of basketball and he would not settle for anything less than excellence.

With him on the roster, their chances of coming out of the East have significantly increased. The two-time champ has the experience of playing on the biggest stage and is unfazed by the stature of his opponent. Alongside him, the team also have Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, but KD will be the go-to guy for them.

Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast Kevin Durant will be on a mission this year

The Slim Reaper also has a lot to prove next season. He was acquired by the Nets to help them win their first championship. However, Kevin Durant has only helped them win one playoff series in the last two years.

His trade demands infuriated several people, including Charles Barkley, who also called him "Mr Miserable." The twelve-time All-Star will be gunning to silence all the critics by putting up special performances and helping the Nets win a championship.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar