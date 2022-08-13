“It’s not about the best team, it’s about luck from time to time” - Former NBA champion wonders how the Milwaukee Bucks would’ve fared this year with 3x NBA champion

The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to be a contender during the upcoming season. After winning the 2021 championship, the Bucks looked like a team that could once again make an NBA Finals run.

It's easy to say that a team will always be in the hunt when it has a player like superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. But that's not the only thing that has made the Bucks so dangerous. Milwaukee's front office has done an exceptional job of building a tough, well-rounded roster over the years. As a result, the Bucks look like a team prepared to contend for championships for years to come.

After losing in seven games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, Milwaukee is hungry to return to the Finals.

On "The Long Shot" podcast, Bucks guard Pat Connaughton said the best team doesn't always win the championship. Connaughton said there are many obstacles to winning, including luck, as well as which teams avoid injuries.

“That's why winning a championship is so hard," Connaughton said. "It’s not just about the best team. It’s about luck from time to time ... who's healthy and those sorts of things."

Pat Connaughton and the Milwaukee Bucks look to bounce back in 2022-23



While many might argue that the best team always wins the championship, Pat Connaughton has a different viewpoint. There are always many talented teams that can make a strong NBA Finals run. In the end, however, injuries and other obstacles can stop a team from reaching their goals.

Depth is always required for a grueling playoff series. That was the case with the Bucks last year, as they had to play the Boston Celtics without one of their top players in Khris Middleton.

Milwaukee's hope is that it will be ready to bounce back and send a message once again to the rest of the NBA. If the Bucks can stay healthy, they have the depth and the ability to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this year.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the No. 15 pick in the 2013 draft, has fueled the Bucks' surge in recent seasons. Between Eastern Conference finals appearances in 2001 and 2019, Milwaukee went 0-for-8 in playoff appearances. They've won at least one playoff series in each of the past four seasons.

