"It’s beyond stupid that we frame this as a two-man race" - Zach Lowe believes Nikola Jokic is also a frontrunner for the MVP award

Zach Lowe is gunning for Nikola Jokic to be included in the MVP discussion.

Lowe made his belief clear while speaking alongside panelists Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins, and host Malika Andrews on the NBA Today show. There was discussion around who among Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant is likely to win the MVP award.

Both Curry and Durant are having historic seasons in terms of numbers, and their teams are on top of their respective conferences.

"It's beyond stupid that we frame [the MVP race] as a two man race … [Nikola Jokic] belongs in the race." @ZachLowe_NBA was fired up discussing who should be the front-runner for MVP thus far

However, analyst Lowe feels Nikola Jokic is not far behind. The Denver Nuggets are currently eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 14-14 record, but the Joker has put up great individual numbers. Advocating for Jokic, Lowe said:

“I will say this. It’s beyond stupid that we frame this [MVP race] as a two-man race. Like Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 58% shooting and 66% on twos.”

The Serbian, who was named the Most Valuable Player last season, averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists. In the 2021-22 season, he has already matched those numbers, while also improving in the rebounds section.

However, the Denver Nuggets have not been consistent due to a piling list of injured players. To Jokic’s merit, he has kept them in contention for the playoffs. Zach Lowe was candid in his views on the Serbian and went on to add:

“Pick whatever advance stats you want. Pick any advanced stats you want. He leads the NBA in every single one. He is on pace for the highest Player Efficiency rating ever.”

Jokic has missed five games in the current season, and the Nuggets have won only one of those five games. This is a clear indication of his impact on the Denver roster and also proves he is a major reason for the Nuggets staying in the top eight in the West.

Lowe also threw light on how the team performs with and without Jokic on the floor, saying:

“The Nuggets with Nikola Jokic on the floor, plus 14 per one hundred possessions; when Nikola Jokic is on the bench, minus 16. With Nikola Jokic on the floor the Denver Nuggets are basically the best team ever; off the floor, the worst team ever.”

Nikola Jokic has been incredible for a struggling Denver Nuggets outfit

StatMuse @statmuse Nuggets have outscored teams by 13.4 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the court. They are -15.7 with him off.



That 29.1 difference is by far the biggest in the NBA (Giannis is 2nd with 22.5).



Nikola Jokic, by this definition, is the most valuable player this season. Nuggets have outscored teams by 13.4 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the court. They are -15.7 with him off.That 29.1 difference is by far the biggest in the NBA (Giannis is 2nd with 22.5).Nikola Jokic, by this definition, is the most valuable player this season. https://t.co/98Q6J3SkG6

Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of the season in a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. But Anthony Edwards’ also performed at a high level, scoring 38 points and leading the Timberwolves to a 124-107 victory.

Jokic has been performing well in the current season, scoring 30 points or more in seven games so far. He scored a season-high 39 points in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans a few days back, recording a triple-double with 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Despite putting up strong numbers night-in and night-out, Jokic will be in the heat of the MVP race only if the Nuggets begin winning consistently. With no certainty on Jamal Murray’s return, someone apart from the Joker will have to pick up their game and take some responsibility off his shoulders.

If the Nuggets finish the regular season in the top four places, Nikola Jokic will definitely be a frontrunner in the MVP discussion.

