“It’s bigger than basketball for me” – Russell Westbrook says he has no regrets over his move to LA Lakers as he goes through struggles

Russell Westbrook has been the focal point for critics of the LA Lakers' plodding season.

After Los Angeles acquired Thomas in an August trade with the Washington Wizards, the one-time MVP was viewed as the possible missing piece to spark the Lakers to another title. But the reality has been just the opposite.

Los Angeles (21-21) has hovered around .500 all season. The Lakers have lost their last two games, including a disappointing loss to the scuffling Sacramento Kings, to snuff a season-best four-game winning streak.

The veteran guard has simply struggled to fit in with the Lakers. He averaged 12.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists in his last five games while shooting just 29.3%.

Nevertheless, in an article by Sam Amick of The Athletic, Westbrook talked about how he doesn't regret the move to Los Angeles despite his struggles.

“No,” Westbrook said when asked if he had any regrets about the move. “Nah. I mean, not at all, because — like I told you — it’s bigger than basketball for me.”

With the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaching, many have wondered if the team would try to move Westbrook and go in another direction.

The nine-time All-Star talked about not letting whatever happens "change his mentality" and said he believes he has a purpose "that's bigger than basketball."

“Regardless of if (a trade) did happen or if it didn’t happen, nothing’s going to change my mentality or my purpose," Westbrook said. "I feel like I have a purpose that’s bigger than basketball, and I always keep that as my forefront regardless of what happens inside of pro sports.”

Russell Westbrook continuing to struggle in L.A.

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook continues to struggle.

For a player known to play with so much joy and passion, it seems as if the fit with the LA Lakers has gone south for the energetic veteran guard. Russell Westbrook has always been a player who could carry teams with his energy and ability to impact the game in so many different ways. Unfortunately for the 33-year-old, his game has looked to be on the decline this year.

Many will wonder what lies ahead for his future.

The truth is that Westbrook might be staying put for the long haul. His expensive contract will present a lot of obstacles if the Lakers attempt to trade him.

If Westbrook can find his groove again, he would give the Lakers a dangerous weapon, but time will tell. The veteran is averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 43.7%, including 28.8% from 3-point range, this season. It's the first time since 2009-10 that Westbrook is averaging less than 20.0 points per game.

