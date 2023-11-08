"It's bigger than us 2": Kyrie Irving asserts Mavericks aren't limited to his and Luka Doncic's ceiling, preaches accountability

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to a strong start this season, sitting with the second-best record in the NBA (6-1) after seven games. According to Irving, the Mavs’ early-season success can be attributed to their improved team chemistry.

During his postgame interview following Dallas’ 117-102 comeback win over the Orlando Magic on Monday, Irving spoke about the team’s success in close games. He said that guys on the team have been holding each other accountable more this season, which has allowed the Mavs to overcome late-game adversity:

“I think this year we’re really galvanizing each other and holding each other accountable during those tough situations, which helps our chemistry,” Irving said.

Irving added that Dallas’ success goes beyond the strong play of him and his co-star, Luka Doncic, who combined for 23 fourth-quarter points on Monday. The star guard said that the two of them know that they need their teammates to thrive for the Mavs to be successful:

“But it's bigger than us two, and we know that we need our teammates to play well on both ends of the floor. So, it's more of a team game,” Irving said.

Only one of the Mavs’ six wins have come against a team with a winning record. That was their most recent victory over the Magic (4-3). Meanwhile, their lone loss was against the defending champion Denver Nuggets (7-1). However, the Mavs are also 2-0 without Irving this season, a testament to their strong team play.

After seven games, Dallas has four players averaging 15+ points per game and eight players averaging 8+ ppg. The Mavs also have the fourth-best team offensive rating in the league (119.7), with only a small gap separating them from No. 1 (120.4).

So, things are looking promising for Irving and the Mavs so far in his first full season in Dallas.

Luka Doncic credits full offseason with Kyrie Irving for Mavs’ early-season success

Luka Doncic also touched on the Mavs’ improved chemistry during his postgame interview on Monday.

Doncic said that having a full offseason with Kyrie Irving to prepare for the season has been crucial to the team’s early-season success:

“Because we had preseason together,” Doncic said.

“We can practice together, so it is a lot easier than coming here and not having any practice and just getting into the games. When you have practices, the whole preseason to prepare, it’s way easier.”

Last season, Irving was acquired by Dallas in a midseason trade in February and the team had to adjust on the fly. However, the Mavs ultimately struggled, going just 8-12 in the games that Irving played, and missed the playoffs (38-44, 11th in the Western Conference).

So, after a full offseason of preparation, Irving and Dallas look poised for a bounce-back year.