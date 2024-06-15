"It's bulls**t": Luka Doncic finds a friend in Draymond Green amid criticism over poor defensive showing

With Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks going down 3-0 in the NBA Finals before finally winning their first game of the series, Doncic has come under fire. Analysts, pundits, and fans alike have alleged that the MVP candidate's defense is part of what's costing the Mavs the series. The way Draymond Green sees things, however, that isn't the case.

During a recent episode of his Draymond Green show, the four-time NBA champ spoke with five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher about the series. As the two discussed, the Mavericks made it this far with Doncic playing defense the way he does.

Additionally, Draymond Green also pointed out that there have been instances in this postseason where Doncic has stepped up on defense in a big way. Given that, the pair seem to be of the mindset that much of the criticism surrounding the Slovenian star's defense is unwarranted.

While Green doesn't shy away from speaking his mind, and criticizing players when he deems it appropriate to do so, he defended Luka Doncic.

"There's been a lot of talk over the last two days about Luka's defense and quite frankly I think it's bulls**t because he's not defending any differently than he has before and if I'm honest I've seen in pockets of this playoff like run for them and In Pockets him defend at the highest level I've ever seen him defend before."

Check out his comments beginning around the 23:30 mark.

"Give my man a break," - Jason Kidd defends Luka Doncic from critics following Mavericks' Game 4 win

Despite some impressive performances from Luka Doncic during the NBA Finals, he and the Mavericks dropped the first three games of the series, falling into a 3-0 hole. Although no team has ever come back from down 3-0 in the playoffs, Doncic has made it clear that the series isn't over until it's over.

As we saw back in 2016, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and the Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team to ever overcome a 3-1 deficit in a playoff series. Although the odds are against Doncic, Irving, and the Mavericks, the team will now look to extend the series in Boston on Monday, Jun. 17.

Following a dominant Game 4 win, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd spoke to media members, defending Luka Doncic for his play. While he explained that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, he also defended Luka Doncic from those who have taken things too far.

“You know, I think that’s what I’m more disappointed in is that we are at the highest stage where we have one of the best players in the world playing the game the right way, but we want to criticize some of the things that he does not do well, ...

“I think sometimes it’s just unfair or unwarranted to say those things. No one in this room is perfect, right? So, like, give my man a break."

In Friday's Game 4 performance, Dallas posted their best defensive rating of the series at 90.7, compared to an average of 116.03 through the first three games. Whether they can become the first team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit, only time will tell.