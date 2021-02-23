“It’s a challenge for us, it’s a little adversity” - LeBron James on LA Lakers' loss to Washington Wizards

LeBron James and the LA Lakers lost their third straight contest when they fell to the Washington Wizards 127-124 in overtime on Monday night.

The Wizards game was also the third consecutive fixture that the Lakers have played without defensive anchor Anthony Davis, who is out with a leg injury.

James spoke to the media after the game to share his thoughts on their recent loss. He said:

"It’s a challenge for us, it’s a little adversity … obviously injuries, and AD being a huge piece of our team … Dennis being a big (piece)… but we’ll figure it out."

Not only are the LA Lakers missing Davis' interior presence on both ends of the floor, but they have also been without starting point guard Dennis Schroder in the last three games.

Schroder is out due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols and won't be back until after a game or two.

Both LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma admitted it's a big blow to the #Lakers without AD and (Schröder for the last few), but they said the team just has to "figure it out" without them. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) February 23, 2021

LeBron James responds to questions about his health and minutes played

Although LeBron James registered a near-triple-double with 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, he missed key free throws, three-pointers and turned the ball over during clutch situations.

With the Washington Wizards game going into another overtime, LeBron James spoke about the number of minutes he played and whether he needs more rest this season. He played 43 minutes on Monday versus the Wizards.

LeBron on resting/missing games:



"This whole narrative of (I) need more rest … I don’t talk about it. I don’t believe in it. We all need more rest, shit. But I’m here to work, to punch my clock in and be available to my teammates." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 23, 2021

LeBron James: "This whole narrative of LeBron needs more rest has become a lot bigger than it actually is." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 23, 2021

LeBron James is adamant that he's "never asked for time off" and that he's "not looking for a handout." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 23, 2021

At 36, LeBron James has a lot of mileage in his legs but he is not using it as an excuse for his poor performance. Even so, the four-time MVP has his schedule planned out and will get his rest in the coming weeks.

LeBron James made it pretty clear he feels comfortable with his workload and doesn't feel the need to dial it back. But since he doesn't have an All-Star break to recharge, LeBron plans to get some rest after Lakers' game vs Sac on March 3 before All-Star game on March 7 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 23, 2021

Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers stands with LeBron James #23 against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena on February 01, 2021 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LeBron James' workload is even heavier this season as the LA Lakers had very little time to rest between their 2020 NBA title win and the start of the 2020-21 season. This is why James continues to be hounded about his health heading into the second half of the season.

The LA Lakers certainly need to work on their offense which has been bogging down in the fourth quarter of games, with LeBron James overdribbling and the rest of his teammates just watching him work.

That's something for the Lakers' coaching staff to work on as they address their many issues, including those on the defensive end.

