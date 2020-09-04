'It's championship or bust' - Kendrick Perkins sets high standards for Brooklyn Nets as Steve Nash takes over as the head coach

With Steve Nash all set to begin his job as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, pressure has already started mounting on the NBA Hall of Famer.

NBA experts across the league are predicting how well the Brooklyn Nets could fare, given that Steve Nash has talents like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the roster.

The Nets have hired Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as their new head coach, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 3, 2020

Kevin Durant, after missing the entire 2019-20 NBA season, is expected to start the next season for the Brooklyn Nets. With 2 superstars and a bunch of talented role players around them, debates have begun as to what Brooklyn Nets can achieve next season.

Kendrick Perkins says it's 'championhiop or bust' as pressure mounts on Steve Nash and Brooklyn Nets

This will be Steve Nash's first time as the head coach of an NBA team

When asked whether Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference finals next year, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins raised the bar even higher and was quoted saying this:

"It's championship or bust, it's not just reaching the Finals. You have a healthy KD and a healthy Kyrie, it's the same expectation that you give to a LeBron James and Anthony Davis or Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. It's championship or bust.

The former Boston Celtics star also said Nash will have no excuses since he has two of the best players in the league on his team. He added:

Advertisement

I don't care if it's Steve Nash's first time coaching and he has no experience coaching. You have 2 of the top 10 players when healthy on your team. You have same expectations as anyone else. It is championship or bust."

Though Steve Nash has no prior experience in coaching, it should be noted that he worked as the 'Player Development Consultant' for the Golden State Warriors from 2015. He formed a close association with Kevin Durant during this time and it is expected to continue as the two meet again as part of the Brooklyn Nets.

Along with winning games, managing multiple superstars is going to be a challenge for Steve Nash as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant already have had some locker-room controversies in the past.

Kyrie Irving will be the starting point guard for the Brooklyn Nets next season

If Steve Nash finds a way to utilize all the talent available to him in Brooklyn Nets, there's no reason as to why they can't win it all next year.

Also read: "It's ridiculous" - Western Conference coach blasts Brooklyn Nets for hiring Steve Nash