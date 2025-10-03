  • home icon
"It's closer than it was yesterday" - Steph Curry spills beans on retirement speculation ahead of 17th season as Warriors

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 03, 2025 21:50 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry talks about his looming retirement ahead of his 17th NBA season with the Warriors (Image Source: IMAGN)

Steph Curry will enter his 17th NBA season for the 2025-26 campaign. Conversations about retiring have become increasingly frequent as his career progresses. However, neither the fans nor the media have received a clear strategy from the Golden State Warriors star on his impending retirement.

Curry is 37 years old and could soon retire from the game. He has a guaranteed spot at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The two-time MVP has won enough awards and accolades in his career. But he still wants to win more, which is why he's chasing his fifth championship.

He spoke with Mallika Andrews of ESPN on Friday, who inquired about his impending retirement. Although he still doesn't know when it will happen, he's aware that his career's nearing its end.

"No clue. I just know it's closer than it was even yesterday," Curry said. "It's just a matter of -- acknowledging is fun because the more I talk about it, the more you appreciate what all goes in to preparing yourself. Acknowledging that it does takes a little longer to get warmed up before practice for a game or recovery might take a little longer.
"But all that stuff is just the privilege that you've earned because all the work that I've put in to it. But I'm trying not to put any timestamps or anything, other than knowing there's a sense of urgency on the now."
Steph Curry and the Warriors will enter the next season as the second-oldest team in the league. With the signing of veteran star Al Horford, Golden State could have a group of experienced players in its starting lineup.

Even with that, they are looking forward to contending after getting eliminated in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Steph Curry thinks the Warriors have a "legitimate shot" at the NBA title with Jimmy Butler

Last season, the Warriors took a gamble by trading for Jimmy Butler. At first, it looked like Butler wouldn't fit well with Steph Curry because of his lack of a reliable outside shot. But they've proven to be a tough duo, complementing each other on the floor.

Ahead of the new season, the 11-time All-Star told Andrews that the Warriors have a "legitimate shot" in the West. He mentioned that Butler brings something to the table that the team didn't have before.

“We have a legitimate shot,” Curry told the ESPN reporter. “We can square up against anybody in the West, but everything has to go right health-wise. For any team to win the championship, that’s a prerequisite... Jimmy [Butler] adds another dynamic that we didn’t even have back then.”
Steph Curry knows what it takes to win a championship and having Butler for the entire season will be beneficial for the Warriors.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by Reign Amurao
