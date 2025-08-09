"It's about who's the most controversial" - Patrick Beverley backs Michelle Obama's witty 'real housewife' shot at Stephen A. Smith and ESPN

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama took an unprovoked shot at Stephen A. Smith late last month. She compared watching ESPN to watching a 'Real Housewives' reality show.The former FLOTUS also declared that Stephen A. Smith's show cultivates drama like &quot;The Real Housewives of Atlanta.&quot; Obama even went as far as to say that Smith would make a &quot;great real housewife&quot;.The comments caught the attention of NBA vet Patrick Beverley as he weighed in on the matter. On the Pat Bev podcast, Beverley said:&quot;The Internet is a dark place. People are saying they gon' knock people out and this person is compared to this person, and this person's tearing people's legacies down. Like, yeah, she's right.&quot;But on a defending end, like, this is what we created too, as people being on the Internet and as people like talking about different things. ... It's not about the message anymore. It's about who the most controversial is, right? And that's starting to sell.&quot;Beverley believes Obama needed to say those things to gain notoriety while starting out her podcast. He expressed regret over the fact that nowadays you have troll someone or do something ridiculous to stay relevant and popular.So far, Stephen A. Smith hasn't to responded to the comments made by Beverley.Stephen A. Smith reacts to Michelle Obama's commentsWhile Stephen A. Smith has yet to respond to Patrick Beverley, the ESPN host did notably react to the comments made by Michelle Obama.Initially, Smith reacted during an appearance on Hannity, a program on Fox News.“There’s no relationship (between us and Housewives). These are some of the greatest athletes on the planet earth that play professional sports … as opposed to reality TV stars that can barely act.”Later in the week, during an appearance on CUOMO, the ESPN host spoke highly of Michelle Obama despite their ongoing differences.“She’ll always be my First Lady. She’s the greatest First Lady in American history as far as I’m concerned. I absolutely revere her. But it does have me questioning how legitimate of a sports fan her husband is.”While Beverley's comments won't land him a response on TV like Michelle Obama's did, given that The Pat Bev Pod is one of Barstool Sports' biggest podcasts, the clip of the NBA vet weighing in may wind up in Smith's feed.With the 2025-26 season rapidly approaching, it remains unclear what the future holds for Beverley. After spending time with Hoepel Tel Aviv, he now sits as an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2025-26 NBA season.