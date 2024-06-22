"It’s so crazy how narratives change" - Celtics forward subtly jabs at Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving's 'best backcourt duo' label

Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett threw a subtle jab at the Dallas Mavericks' backcourt duo, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, after Boston won the 2024 NBA championship in five games. The narrative around the NBA Finals was focused on the offensive backcourt of the Mavs against the defensive backcourt of the East team.

Boston's lineup included All-Defensive players Derrick White and Jrue Holiday who played an important role in winning the title. On the flip side, Irving struggled throughout the series, averaging 19.8 points, three rebounds and five assists.

He only performed well in Games 3 and 4, scoring 35 and 21 points, respectively, but failed to support Doncic in crucial Game 5, leading to Boston's win. Regarding this, Brissett, who played three games and scored seven points in the finals, said:

"It’s so crazy how narratives change. Because at a point, Dallas had the best back-court in NBA history, and now one of them needs help."

Brissett's opinion is grounded in the fact that Doncic was the only consistent player for Dallas and didn't have enough help from his supporting cast.

Veteran big man will be back for the Celtics next season

After winning the championship, there were talks that Al Horford might retire. However, he confirmed that he will return to the Celtics to play for his 18th season in the league.

"Year 18 is going to happen. Yes, I am coming back," Horford said (via foxnews.com). "I’m very excited. I really don’t know where people got that notion that I was going to stop playing. I feel really good. I’m very blessed to be in this position, and I will be back next year."

Horford still has one year left in his two-year, $19.5 million deal with Boston. He was one of the most important players for the team in their quest to win the title. The six-time All-Star averaged seven points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in five games in the NBA Finals.