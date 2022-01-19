"It’s damn near impossible to stop" - Andrew Wiggins opens up on his on-court dynamic with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are together again after more than two years, with the Golden State Warriors back as contenders this season. Andrew Wiggins, who was acquired in February 2020, has finally played with both "Splash Brothers" at the same time.

In an interview after the Warriors' 102-86 win against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Wiggins was asked what it was like to play with Steph and Klay. He noted how the "Splash Brothers" can heat up from beyond the arc and just be unstoppable.

"It happens fast. They heat up fast. When they do, it’s damn near impossible to stop, but I’m happy. I’m happy Klay’s back," Wiggins said.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Andrew Wiggins on playing with Klay and Steph:



Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have already played together four times since the latter returned after 941 days on the sidelines due to injury. Curry has struggled in the past two months, but remains capable of heating up at any moment in the game.

On the other hand, Thompson is still trying to get back into shape after more than two years out. He has been limited to just 20 minutes per game and will not play one half of a back-to-back schedule.

Wiggins, meanwhile, is having one of the best seasons of his career. His efforts are gaining recognition from fans as well. Wiggins placed third among West frontcourt players behind LeBron James and Nikola Jokic in the most recent voting results for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

StatMuse @statmuse Andrew Wiggins has more fan votes than:



Ja Morant

Luka Doncic

Paul George

James Harden

Jayson Tatum

Trae Young

Devin Booker

Zach LaVine

LaMelo Ball



Steph Curry, Klay Thompson shoot Warriors past Pistons in Tuesday's win

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors were back in the win column on Tuesday after an easy 102-86 win over the Detroit Pistons. Klay Thompson scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Warriors to their 32nd win of the season. Thompson also played a season-high 22 minutes as he attempts to slowly get his rhythm back.

Steph Curry appeared to have broken out of his slump as well, recording an efficient 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field. Curry made four threes and facilitated the game in the absence of Draymond Green. He finished the encounter with a game-high eight assists.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



Klay - 21p/3r/4a/2s

Andrew - 19p/3r/1a/3s/1b

Stephen - 18p/3r/8a/3s

JK - 12p/10r/1a/1s

Beli - 8p/7r/1s

Gary - 5p/4r/1a

Jordan - 5p/1r/3a

Juan - 4p/6r/2a/1s/1b

Otto - 4p/3r/3a

Moses - 4p/1r

Damion - 2p/3r

Andrew Wiggins also had another solid outing with 19 points, three rebounds and three steals. Wiggins has scored in double figures in all of the Warriors' games this season. Rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while the Warriors bench scored a total of 28 points.

It was an easy win in the end for Steph Curry and company. The Warriors were up by as many as 34 points at one point before the team went cold in the second half.

The Pistons were the first of seven teams to visit the Chase Center for a seven-game homestand until the end of the month. Next up for the Warriors will be a clash against the Indiana Pacers.

