"It's about damn time somebody dethroned King James" - Kendrick Perkins says Kevin Durant has overtaken LeBron James

According to former NBA player Kendrick Perkins, LA Lakers forward LeBron James is no longer the best player in the world because Kevin Durant has taken his place.

In an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Perkins boldly declared that the four-time MVP has been dethroned from his pedestal by his Brooklyn Nets counterpart.

“Kevin Durant is the best player in the world,” Perkins said when asked if he would co-sign LeBron James as the best player in the NBA. “And it's about damn time somebody dethroned King James from being the best player in the world. We’re talking about a guy that's going on… what? Year nineteen?

“I don't really know if LeBron James even cares about being the best player in the world no more going on the age of 37, right? So, it's about time somebody finally stepped up to the plate and dethrone him because he's been carrying the torch for so long now.”

Perkins is a former teammate of LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers), and he had always backed the four-time MVP in the “best player in the NBA” and G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All-Time) arguments. This time, however, he is supporting his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate as the game’s best player.

Comparing LeBron James and Kevin Durant stats

Kevin Durant #7 dunks as the Denver Nuggets look on.

LeBron James played a career-low 45 games last season, although he averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He also shot the ball at 51.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three-point range, which is his fourth-highest shooting clip from beyond the arc.

Like James, Kevin Durant also endured an injury-plagued season. In 35 games played, he put up 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. He shot 53.7 percent from the floor and a career-high 45.0 percent from three.

The stats are quite close between the two, but KD had better 2021 playoff performances as he nearly carried his team to the Conference Finals. He scored 48 points, but the Nets lost 115-111 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Games like these elevated the Slim Reaper as the best player in the world in the eyes of many.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the LA Lakers were defeated in the first round of the postseason as injuries derailed their bid to defend the NBA championship.

Heading into his 19th season, LeBron James is almost as good as ever, but his health has been getting in the way in two of his past three campaigns.

Knowing how competitive he is, the 17-time All-Star is undoubtedly going to use Perkins’ statement as motivation to prove him wrong.

