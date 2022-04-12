"It's not my decision to say 'this is who we should bring back on the roster'" - LeBron James denies commenting on LA Lakers roster's future

LeBron James and the LA Lakers endured a snake-bitten 2021-22 season which has finally come to an end. After one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the once title-favorites found themselves out of the playoffs for the second time since James' arrival.

As heads started to roll amid the drama of the Lakers' season coming to an end, the exit interviews saw different revelations from the players. In conversation with Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll, LeBron James revealed his stance on the roster formation for the upcoming season. He said:

"It's not my decision to say 'this is who we should bring back on the roster.'"

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen LeBron says that he's not going to weigh in publicly on who the Lakers should bring back.



"It's not my decision to say 'this is who we should bring back on the roster.'"

With head coach Frank Vogel being the first domino to fall, the Lakers may be looking at an overhaul effective immediately. The veil separating the playing staff and management revealed itself in the exit interviews when James mentioned that he wasn't in the loop regarding Vogel's removal.

When asked if he was told that Vogel may not be back, James responded:

"I certainly haven't."

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen LeBron, on what he thinks about Frank Vogel being reported to be fired but the Lakers sending LeBron out to talk to the media without an official announcement.



"I can only control what I can control."



Has he been told Frank won't be back?



Has he been told Frank won't be back?

"I certainly haven't."

With the LA Lakers treading murky waters, a lot of changes could be in store.

The future for LeBron James with the LA Lakers

LeBron James alongside Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis

LeBron James enjoyed several drastic ups and downs in his 19th NBA season. On a personal level, the 37-year old continued to push his agenda in the GOAT debate as he only expanded upon his resume and statistical accomplishments.

James led the league in scoring until the final few games of the season and had a solid chance of winning the scoring title. He recorded more than 30 points per game and broke several records along the way, the most notable of which was becoming the NBA's second all-time scorer.

However, the LA Lakers suffered as a unit as chemistry issues and injuries plagued the team and prevented their pursuit of success.

𝘼𝙪𝙜𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙨🔺 @4ugustus19 LeBron James 2021-22 season



• 30.3 PPG

• 8.2 RPG

• 6.2 APG

• 1.3 SPG

• 1.1 BPG

• 52.4 FG%

• 35.9 3PT% (8.0 3PA)

• 61.9 TS%



- 2nd Player to reach 37,000 PTS

- Passed Malone for 2nd All-Time in scoring (37,062)

- Oldest Player to record 2x 50 PT games in the same week LeBron James 2021-22 season• 30.3 PPG• 8.2 RPG• 6.2 APG• 1.3 SPG• 1.1 BPG• 52.4 FG%• 35.9 3PT% (8.0 3PA)• 61.9 TS%- 2nd Player to reach 37,000 PTS- Passed Malone for 2nd All-Time in scoring (37,062)- Oldest Player to record 2x 50 PT games in the same week https://t.co/3lUN1FlGmK

A rather dismal collective season and another no-show in the playoffs have meant that the future is an unknown for LeBron James. Although the superstar has mentioned that he has no say in the roster formation, it is quite well-known that James exhibits a significant pull in terms of who stays and who goes.

As Rob Pelinka has mentioned before, James may be a player but his role is somewhat like that of a stake holder. The 37-year-old hasn't actively made the decision to hire or fire players, but his influence and say on the matter are hard to ignore.

Additionally, after missing the playoffs for the second time in four years, LeBron James himself may consider moving again. While many speculate that the "King" may wish to return home to the Cleveland Cavaliers or even team up with Steph Curry, the rumors have little basis in factual reality.

The uncertainty of this situation has added to the developing rumors surrounding Russell Westbrook finding a new home. Consequently, the LA Lakers will have their hands full with roster construction in the offseason.

As the clock continues to wind down on James' career, there is very little time left for the King to pursue his fifth championship.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra