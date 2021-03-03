"It's definitely deflating, especially when you're playing poorly" - LeBron James on the LA Lakers missing players after Phoenix Suns loss

LA Lakers' LeBron James had a spectacular game against the Phoenix Suns but couldn't power his team to victory as the Suns came away with a 114-104 victory on Tuesday.

James had an excellent game, but his efforts weren't enough as the LA Lakers could not take advantage of Devin Booker's absence. Booker was ejected midway through the third quarter after receiving two technical fouls in succession.

LeBron James finished with 38 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He added two steals and a block in the loss as a short-handed LA Lakers team took the floor at the Staples Center.

LeBron James spoke about the LA Lakers players who were missing from the game

The LA Lakers missed several key players, particularly Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, and Kyle Kuzma. James pretty much summed up what went wrong for them by letting reporters know who wasn't on the floor.

"There's no AD, no Marc, and no Kuz," James said. "That's three of our top six rotational players."

Additionally, Alex Caruso couldn't re-enter the ballgame later in the fourth quarter due to neck spasms, as the LA Lakers' injury woes kept mounting.

According to Silver Screen and Roll's Harrison Faigen, James complimented Jared Dudley, Damian Jones, and Talen Horton-Tucker for their contributions. But LeBron James also seemed disappointed at the turn of events.

"It's definitely deflating, especially when you're playing poorly, then you get a good rhythm, and then you get hit with that," James added.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers in action during a game against the Utah Jazz. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

LA Lakers forward LeBron James had no idea about Devin Booker's ejection

When the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker was whistled for a couple of technical fouls in the third quarter, many were confused about what prompted the ejection.

Even the LA Lakers and four-time MVP LeBron James were unsure about what happened that led to the quick technical bookings by the officials.

"I have no idea what was said on the floor so I don't know," LeBron James told reporters.

Many from the media and the fans were confused by the successive technical foul calls on Booker. However, the NBA's official Twitter account provided more clarity on the matter.

NBA Referee Marc Davis Comments to a pool reporter after Suns-Lakers game: pic.twitter.com/vBr8CyJclb — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 3, 2021

James had more to say in the video interview below via Spectrum SportsNet.

Advertisement

LeBron James on "staying in the moment" with the possibility of mental and physical fatigue setting in after a long 2020 season and short offseason as the All-Star break nears. pic.twitter.com/snnIBJpAzF — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 3, 2021

The calls about Devin Booker continuously complaining and then cursing are definitely valid points by officials for throwing out the Phoenix Suns star.

Booker has shown his emotional side on more than a few occasions, and NBA referees have been his target in the past too.

After suffering a humbling defeat at home, James and the LA Lakers' next game will be a meeting with the Sacramento Kings less than 24 hours later.

LeBron James and company will have to put the loss to the Suns behind them quickly to focus on the next contest.

Also Read: NBA MVP of the Year 2021: March Power Ranking