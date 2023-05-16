“It’s definitely gonna be a mini Staples Center” – DeMar DeRozan believes Bronny James at USC is ‘special’ 

Following his senior season, Bronny James was left with a big decision to make. He could either play basketball in college, go overseas, or play in the G-League. As a potential top ten pick in the 2024 NBA draft, many were waiting to see what he'd be doing next year.

A few ago, Bronny James finally announced what he'd be doing for next year. He will play in the NCAA, and has committed to USC. Multiple colleges were looking to bring him in, but he opted to remian in California.

During a recent episode of the "Podcast P" show, DeMar DeRozan and Paul George discussed LeBron James' son opting to play in college next year. The Chicago Bulls star is excited about the move and thinks the young prospect is going to draw a big crowd in every game he plays in.

"It's gonna be special, you know, it's definitely gonna be a mini Staples Center in there... I think it's gonna push [USC] to another level."

DeRozan, a California native, also played for USC during his college days. He spent one season with the program before being taken by the Toronto Raptors with the ninth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Will Bronny James be a big draw in college basketball?

Everything that DeMar DeRozan said was spot on. When Bronny James steps foot on a USC court, the crowds are going to come pouring him. Everyone will be watching with their eyes peeled to see how the son of LeBron James performs at the next level.

In recent years, college basketball has taken a hit with prospects going different routes. That being said, this is their chance to have a big draw. It's rare for a player to come into his freshman season with this much fame already. Depending on how he plays, he could be a huge bonus for the NCAA next year.

With all the eyes on him, comes the pressure to perform. Playing in front of big crowds every night could be good for Bronny as he prepares for the NBA. However, it could take an ugly turn very fast.

Following a successful senior season, Bronny has climbed up draft boards. His season at USC will be his chance to solidify himself as a lottery-level talent and have NBA teams eager to add him to their rosters.

