“It’s a direct message to Eric Adams, saying FIX IT” - Jay Williams reacts to NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s comments on the New York City vaccine mandate

NBA commissioner Adam Silver sent shockwaves Wednesday as he discussed New York City's vaccine mandate.

Throughout the season, the league has had to deal with a number of chaotic situations, including a COVID-19 breakout that forced the league to create additional roster openings for franchises.

One development that has caught the attention of fans has been the various vaccine mandates. In particular, in New York City, no unvaccinated player on the New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets is allowed to play in games. Silver said he doesn't understand why those players aren't able to play but visiting, unvaccinated players are allowed to play.

On ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday, basketball analyst Jay Williams discussed Silver's comments:

"I feel like this is Adam Silver saying, 'Hey, this rule is unfair."

Williams said fans have been harsh on Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving for being hesitant to receive the vaccination. Williams said that although he doesn't agree with Irving's stance, he still believes Silver is right when it comes to the fact that the city's mandate seems flawed. Williams said New York City mayor Eric Adams needs to fix the law.

"It's a direct message to Eric Adams, saying 'FIX IT,'" Williams said.

First Take @FirstTake @RealJayWilliams shares his thoughts on how Adam Silver’s comments can change the perception of Kyrie Irving. .@RealJayWilliams shares his thoughts on how Adam Silver’s comments can change the perception of Kyrie Irving. https://t.co/JlqerwQDiU

Adam Silver comments on New York City's vaccine mandate

NBA commissioner Adam Silver

Many are wondering if NBA commissioner Adam Silver's comments are an effort to see if Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving could be allowed to play home games. But there's a bigger picture.

Silver said he's still confused about New York City's vaccine mandate. Silver acknowledged that the city wants to protect fans and players by not allowing unvaccinated players to play. But he said he doesn't understand why visiting, unvaccinated players are allowed to play.

Silver's comments will draw attention, particularly in regards to Irving's situation.

As the league reaches the All-Star break, Irving is ineligible to play in any of the home games in New York City (or Toronto). That could put the Nets (31-27), who are eighth in the Eastern Conference, at a disadvantage throughout the playoffs.

As it stands, Irving is eligible to play in just eight more games in the regular season (one more in February, six in March and one in April). Irving's first game this season was on Jan. 5. He has played in 14 games, with Brooklyn going 4-10. He is averaging 24.1 points and 5.4 assists per game.

