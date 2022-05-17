"It’s easy to think this team is the same as those past championship teams" - Warriors GM opens up on what Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green bring to the table for another championship run

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers reckons the current team is different from the Warriors' previous championship-winning teams. He made the observation after the Warriors returned to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2019.

The Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the semifinals. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are now expected to help the team get past the Dallas Mavericks for an NBA Finals berth.

In an interview with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Myers said that he's not perturbed about Curry, Thompson and Green playing limited minutes this season. The trio have played 11 times in the regular season and as many times in the postseason. The Warriors GM said:

"It's easy to think this team is the same as those past championship teams. But they're different. Andre (Iguodala) is back, but hasn't played much in the playoffs. Kevon Looney has been playing and had a good Game 6 (vs Grizzlies)."

Myers continued:

"Around them, we've had different guys that help. We've had different coaches. The constant is those players, their leadership, competitiveness and pedigree is invaluable in the playoffs. That never went away and will probably never go away."

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Q&A with Warriors GM Bob Myers on a number of topics: leaning on Steph, Klay & Draymond while developing young talent, Jordan Poole's growth, James Wiseman's rehab, why the team did not get a center before trade deadline & more on.nba.com/38ChXBY Q&A with Warriors GM Bob Myers on a number of topics: leaning on Steph, Klay & Draymond while developing young talent, Jordan Poole's growth, James Wiseman's rehab, why the team did not get a center before trade deadline & more on.nba.com/38ChXBY https://t.co/1HMXP6lYGl

The Warriors GM added that it's important to have Curry, Thompson and Green in the team. Their experience and talent gives the Warriors the confidence to pull off wins, especially in the postseason. Golden State find themselves in a good position to win their first championship in four years. Myers added:

"It gives you a sense that you're capable of it. You don't have that fear or doubt. But it's still daunting and never easy. Those three paved the way for the organization as we try to do it again. It's inspiring to see them go through the journey together again."

The last three years have been tough for the Warriors, failing to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021. They had a better 2021-22 campaign, but injuries to Curry and Draymond have slowed them down. Curry has had a down season for a player of his caliber.

Warriors to face Mavericks in Western Conference Finals

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State vs Luka Doncic of the Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Golden State are in their first Conference Finals in three years. Meanwhile, this has been the most successful season for the Mavericks since winning the title in 2011.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have faced the Warriors four times this season, winning three. Doncic has averaged 31.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists against Golden State this season. So Warriors coach Steve Kerr will have to find a way to slow down the Mavericks superstar.

Meanwhile, Curry has struggled against the Mavericks this season, averaging just 20.0 points in four games, while shooting 38.8%. Golden State have not played particularly well this postseason, but they still managed to reach the Conference Finals.

It remains to be seen if they can go all the way.

Edited by Bhargav