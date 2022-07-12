“It’s the end of the night, there is 1 piece of pizza sitting there, and it is go hungry or take that piece” - NBA analyst says the LA Lakers are limited, Kyrie Irving is a dream scenario

Brian Windhorst said Kyrie Irving joining the Los Angeles Lakers is a 'dream scenario.'

Windhorst said:

“The thing about Kyrie and the Lakers that I will continue to say; this is not a buffet where they have a choice of 6 or 7 different star players who may fit better … They don’t have that, it is the end of the night, there is one piece of pizza sitting there and it is either go hungry, or take that piece of pizza. And it this case, it’s not a bad piece of pizza”

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook last season required the Lakers to give up much of their trade capital. The Lakers may want to move on from Westbrook following a disappointing season.

Irving not only became available but dropped into a realistic situation for the Lakers.

Windhorst said:

“The fact that this is even an option for them is a dream scenario, and which is why a lot of people think they should take it at any cost.”

Both Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving have similar contracts. The Nets will have to send another player to LA to make the deal work.

Irving has proven to have good chemistry with LeBron James. Irving is the better fit for LA. Westbrook didn't play well in the Lakers' system last season. Even with the possibility of adding Irving, the Lakers are taking a careful approach.

Windhorst said:

“The Lakers are trying to be more strategic in trying to say, ‘okay, we’re going to try to take it, but not at any cost, we’re going to try to make a good deal.’

If the Lakers could get Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook, they would be improving their team. Irving and James shared a championship victory after their 2016 3-1 Finals comeback against the reigning champion Warriors.

Windhorst adjusted his metaphor:

“Pizza’s the wrong word, Kyrie’s a piece of steak. If you can get a piece of steak like this, this late in the game when you had no other options, you understand why you wanna get it.”

