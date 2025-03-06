"It's not even close" - Steve Kerr backs up Shaquille O'Neal's bold claim, declares Steph Curry the GOAT when it comes to skills

Over the past month, Steph Curry has shown the basketball world how dominant he can still be at this stage of his career. Following a bold statement from a current Hall of Famer, Warriors head coach Stever Kerr doubled down on how special of a talent the star guard is.

Since Jimmy Butler arrived at the trade deadline, new life has been breathed into the Warriors. Curry has been one of the biggest benefactors of his presence, as now defenses have to worry about two stars. This has resulted in numerous standout showings from the two-time MVP.

Following a performance where he dropped 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, Shaquille O'Neal gave Steph Curry his flowers. He stated the Warriors star belongs in the NBA GOAT conversation because of his unique skill set. When asked about these remarks on 95.7 The Game Thursday, Kerr couldn't have agreed more with the LA Lakers legend.

"I think he's dead on because Steph is the most unique superstar of all time," Kerr said. "He broke barriers, he changed the game."

"I love that Shaq is bringing that up because from a skills standpoint, it's not even close. He is the greatest ever from a skills standpoint."

Curry has been on a tear in the Warriors' recent stretch as they attempt to climb the Western Conference standings. Since the All-Star break, he is averaging 28.4 points and 7.7 assists on 53.6% shooting from the field and 45.3% from beyond the arc.

Draymond Green also makes GOAT case for Steph Curry following Shaq's comments

Steve Kerr is not the only person on the Warriors who agrees that Steph Curry belongs in the GOAT conversation. Draymond Green also made a case for his superstar teammate belong in the debate for the greatest ever.

During Wednesday's episode of his podcast, Green spoke with Baron Davis about Curry entering the GOAT debate. He brought up multiple reasons as to why the sharpshooting guard should be firmly planted in the discussion.

"There's no one in the history of the NBA that has been schemed against and guarded the way Steph Curry is guarded," Green said. "Everything is designed to try and take this guy away."

"The way the game of basketball is played is because of Steph Curry," he continued. "You telling me that guy don't go in the GOAT conversation?"

Having spent his entire career with the Warriors, Green has an up-close view of Curry's greatness for years now. Many have argued that he belongs in the conversation for best point guard ever. Now, Shaq and others have elevated into a tier of players that features LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Given his success and overall impact on the game, Curry is certainly someone who deserves a mention when talking about the all-time greats in the NBA.

