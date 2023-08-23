"It's an exciting group": Erik Spoelstra highlights Team USA as top attraction for fans at 2023 FIBA World Cup

They may lack some superstar power, but Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra believes that Team USA is a force to reckon with in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which opens shop on Friday in three different countries.

On Wednesday, the Filipino-American mentor, who is part of head coach Steve Kerr's coaching staff for Team USA, said that the talent remains loaded despite missing some fan favorites like Ja Morant and Trae Young.

Spoelstra, speaking to reporters present at a special basketball clinic organized by USA Basketball at Kerry Sports Manila inside the Shangri-La at the Fort Hotel in Taguig, said:

"We have some amazing basketball players on this team. This is the future of the NBA. These are the future stars."

He added:

"It's just an exciting group. It's a humble group. It's an ambitious group. It's a group that understands that we have to work together and grow to achieve the team goal, and that's what makes it really special."

Spoelstra also thinks his team will still take the world by storm. He said:

"This group is going to be must-see TV. We can't wait for the world to see it."

Erik Spoelstra sees Anthony Edwards as 'household name'

Erik Spoelstra mentioned three players that already have the potential to be future NBA superstars, namely Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, New York's Jalen Brunson, and Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr.

Edwards and Jackson both made last season's NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Brunson, despite the All-Star snub, had a spectacular season too.

However, Spoelstra believes Edwards' career will just grow more tremendously after his FIBA Basketball World Cup stint.

He said:

"Anthony Edwards is gonna be a household name. He already is."

In Team USA's last tune-up game before flying to the Philippines against Germany at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Edwards dropped 34 points and helped Team USA crawl back from 16 points down to win.

In the same basketball clinic, Erik Spoelstra taught 40 aspiring Filipino stars some drills that they could use to improve their game.

