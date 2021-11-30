“It’s by far one of the best shows out right now!” - LeBron James lobbies for Kevin Hart’s new Netflix drama on Twitter

LeBron James and Kevin Hart have been friends for a while. The two stars in their own right have a chemistry that is both funny and motivating. Kevin Hart, according to an article by TMZ, once famously tried to recruit the King for the Philadelphia 76ers. Hart, who grew up in philly, is a die-hard 76ers fan.

LeBron James, who has been extremely vocal about his likes and dislikes on Twitter, recently tweeted his support for his hollywood friend's latest show titled True Story. The show is streaming on Netflix and has become quite successful within only a few days of its release. The LA Lakers star, via his tweet, wrote:

"If y’all haven’t checked out #TrueStory yet on @netflix y’all are missing out!! It’s by far one of the best shows out right now! @KevinHart4real my brother you killed that man!! Proud to call you my brother cause that performance was PHENOMENAL!!"

The saga of Kevin Hart and LeBron James continues

Kevin Hart, like LeBron James, is a global star. The comedian has fans spread around the world. His comedy specials and films have been blockbusters. He has sold out entire stadiums while touring the world. However, in recent times, Hart has stepped away from just doing comedy. The Jumanji star is pushing the limits of his skills by trying his hand at more serious roles.

True Story, which is essentially a crime thriller, is one such role where Kevin, despite playing a comedian, displays a myriad of emotions. His latest Netflix show is not a quest to tickle people's funny bones but to arrest them with the darkness that the real world holds.

King James commending Hart's acting and Netflix series is perhaps not merely a show of friendship but a genuine act of appreciation. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player, who has himself acted in a movie, now knows the hardships of being an actor. Space Jam 2, which featured LeBron playing himself and teaming up with Looney Tunes to play basketball. The film ended up being a dud and failed at on almost every level.

In 2013, more than half a decade before Space Jam 2, LeBron and Hart were to reportedly planning on doing a movie called "Ballers" back when James was still playing for the Miami Heat.

The movie never left the drawing board and was shelved soon after. With LeBron James nearing the end of his career, there is a high probability he may take up more movie projects. If that happens, perhaps Hart will be his first choice as an acting partner.

Edited by David Nyland