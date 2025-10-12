  • home icon
  • “It’s a flex” — Patrick Beverley justifies mentioning race, reasoning in crowning Johnny Furphy as better “White Dunker” than Mac McClung

"It's a flex" — Patrick Beverley justifies mentioning race, reasoning in crowning Johnny Furphy as better "White Dunker" than Mac McClung

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 12, 2025 23:21 GMT
Patrick Beverley comments on Johnny Furphy as the better dunker (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley is known to have hot takes about anything under the sun. On X, Beverley posted on Sunday that Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy and said that he's the best white dunker in the league. He went as far as to argue that Furphy is better than three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung.

Fans recognize McClung more than the Pacers player since he's been part of the All-Star Weekend three times. And every time he was part of it, he had something memorable, especially in the dunk contest. But even though the high-flying guard has built his image of being a dunker, Beverley believes Furphy is better.

During a preseason game between the Pacers and the OKC Thunder, Furphy energized the crowd with his dunk. This led Beverley to post on X (formerly Twitter) and say that he's the best white dunker he's ever seen in a while.

"Best White Dunker We’ve seen in a while," Pat Bev said.

However, fans argued that McClung is a better white dunker and could prove it with his three dunk titles. Beverley engaged with the fans. One of the responses asked the former NBA player why he had to bring race into his argument.

"firstly this is a sport where he is a minority in so it's a flex," Beverley posted.
"secondly Mac hardly played in any Games and hardley had any in game dunks."
Patrick Beverley responds to a fan about his point on Johnny Furphy.
Patrick Beverley responds to a fan about his point on Johnny Furphy.

For context, McClung has been in the league since 2021. However, he doesn't get a lot of playing time, and fans usually see his dunks during All-Star Weekend. The dunker has played in just six games since becoming an NBA player.

Furphy, meanwhile, played in 50 games last season, which was his rookie year.

Patrick Beverley challenged fans about Mac McClung being a better dunker

Another point in Patrick Beverley's argument involved Mac McClung's lack of in-game dunks. Given that he's only appeared in six games, the 6-foot-2 guard hasn't had a lot of time dunking during games.

He asked fans to bring up a time when the famed dunker had an in-game dunk.

"what game u remember Mac dunking in?? its ok i’ll wait" Patrick Beverley said.
A fan replied to the former player with a video of McClung dunking during a game when he was with the LA Lakers.

It's hard for McClung to give fans something to cheer for when he doesn't get a chance to play. Over his career in the league, he's averaged 12.7 minutes. Last season, the point guard only averaged five minutes for the Orlando Magic.

The most time he averaged was 22 minutes with the Lakers. Although he only played in one game with that organization.

