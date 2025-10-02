The Golden State Warriors finally made some moves. With the Jonathan Kuminga standoff about to come to an end, they struck a deal with former NBA champion Al Horford.

The Warriors' interest in the Boston Celtics legend had been an open secret for months. Still, Kuminga's contract situation had the team in a bit of a tough spot before they could finally get it done.

Even so, as good a player as he is, he's 39 years old. Stephen Curry is 37, Jimmy Butler is 36, and Draymond Green is 35. That's a major concern.

Still, the Dominican big man believes the Warriors are much more than just their new Big Four, and he believes they have the ability to get the job done, Father Time be damned:

“It’s fair,” Horford said in his press conference. “It is true, but we have a very solid team. It’s not only the four of us. We have a lot of depth in this group, and a lot of the young guys I feel are going to play a big role in it. For us, it’s staying the course. Obviously, health plays a big part in it. The focus is on the season and getting better."

Horford has seen firsthand what they've been able to accomplish, and he thinks the Bay Area was the right place for him:

“I’m excited. I know those guys take care of themselves. They’re going to do everything they need to be on the floor, and we have a lot of experience,” he added.

Steve Kerr raves about Al Horford's fit with Warriors

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has reportedly been a fan of Horford for a long time. He believes that he's the Swiss Army knife type of big man that could be a seamless fit on his offense:

“It’s huge to have a space-5. But it’s not just any space-5 – it’s Al Horford. He rebounds, defends, he’s smart, good passer. Just watching him today, you can see the fit," Kerr said. He can play with Draymond and space the floor as a 5. You can play him with Trayce [Jackson-Davis]. Al’s versatility, and just the fact that he fits in any lineup, just makes him hugely invaluable.”

Of course, it's hard to disagree with any of the things Coach Kerr just said. Horford is a cerebral player with a high basketball IQ who can contribute to almost all aspects of the game.

But, again, he's inching closer to retirement by the day, and at 39 years old, he might not be able to contribute in the way he did in Boston.

