"It's been fun": Devin Booker credits improvements to new recruits amid $133 million star's exit to Portland

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are entering the much-anticipated 2023-24 regular season with high expectations. With the addition of Bradley Beal following his use of his no-trade clause, the Suns have a triple-scoring threat with the inclusion of Kevin Durant.

Besides Beal, the Phoenix Suns were also able to land Jusuf Nurkic from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Deandre Ayton. In July 2022, Ayon signed a four-year $133 million with the Suns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Suns guard Devin Booker talked about the great job that the team's centers are doing in setting up screens and forcing defenders to trail.

"A lot of the coverages in the NBA are dropped coverage," Booker said, according to Clutch Points' Trevor Booth, "and I think that's going to be tough to do against us with some marksmen out there, people that can shoot the ball. Whenever we can get up one, the bigs do an incredible job of not letting guys shoot under the screens. They force to trail every action ... It's been fun."

From Devin Booker's comments, he appreciates the team's big men's job making things easier for the offense. Besides the addition of Nurkic, the team also acquired Bol Bol and Udoka Azubuike to bolster their center depth.

Despite the loss of Deandre Ayton to Portland, the three-time all-star looks ahead to perhaps one of the more exciting seasons for the Suns.

During Ayton's last season in Phoenix, he averaged over 18.0 points (58.8% shooting, including 29.2% from 3-point range) and 10.0 rebounds per game.

The Suns had championship aspirations last season following the acquisition of Durant. However, the team ultimately fell short of their main goal despite Booker willing his team against the Denver Nuggets in the second-round series.

Before Devin Booker's comments, Deandre Ayton talked about his time with the Phoenix Suns

Ayton took the time to talk about his time with the Phoenix Suns.

"Some remarkable moments I appreciate, to take with me," Ayton said in an article by Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports, "Learning how to win and taking that time with me as well. Knowing how hard it is to get a tradition going and to get guys going on the same level."

He added,

"So that's the type of things I'm taking with me to share with some of these younger guys," Ayton added, "how hard it is in this league every day. It's not about what you did yesterday. It's about what you could do today."

Ayton is entering his sixth NBA season with a different approach compared to past seasons with the Phoenix Suns. This time, the Trail Blazers big man will be playing alongside a young core of players from Scoot Henderson to Anfernee Simons.

Despite the numerous trade rumors before the official deal with Portland, Ayton doesn't hold any grudges with his former team. He says he grew and learned a lot from his time there.

From his comments alone, Ayton looks to take on more of a leadership and mentorship role in Portland, especially with the team's upside.