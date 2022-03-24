"It's funny how smooth this s**t looks at 48 years old lol" - Kevin Durant shows LeBron James some love on social media in a hilarious manner

Kevin Durant called out LeBron James as LBJ put on a show on his return to Cleveland on Monday night. The "Kid from Akron" scoring 38 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, shooting 58.6% from the field.

James' 134th triple-double comes on the back of a monster scoring season: LeBron leads the league in scoring at 30 points per game, followed closely by Joel Embiid at 29.8 ppg, and Giannis Antetokounmpo at 29.7 ppg.

While the Lakers are 31-42, gunning for a play-in spot this season, LeBron James has had remarkable individual performances and has broken plenty of records this season despite being 37.

Kevin Durant, under Swish Culture's post, gave LBJ his flowers for his performance on Monday:

"Easy work. It's funny how smooth this shit look at 48 years old lol"

LeBron capped the night with a poster dunk on his former teammate Kevin Love.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James' rivalry

2018 NBA Finals - Game Three

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have had some of the most subliminal rivalries in the NBA.

The rivalry started all the way back in 2012, with Kevin Durant leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a loss in the finals against LeBron's Miami Heat, which carried on during the MVP battle of the 2013-14 NBA season, with LeBron finishing second to Durant all the way to Durant's Hamptons five days with the Golden State Warriors.

Head-to-head, LeBron James has won more games than Kevin Durant (20-15) but Durant has had more games in which he has outscored James (18-15).

In the 2012 NBA Finals, LeBron averaged 28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds per game and 7.4 assists per game as the Heat won 4-1, with LeBron winning the Finals MVP.

Durant's full-circle moment came when, in the 2017 & 2018 NBA Finals, Durant absolutely dominated the Cavaliers. The Slim Reaper averaged 35.2 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, 5.4 assists per game in 2017 and averaging 28.8 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and 7.5 assists per game in 2018.

The Warriors won 4-1 in 2017 and swept the Cavaliers 4-0 in 2018, with Durant winning the Finals MVP in both years.

Since 2018, KD and James have not had intense playoff matchups, and with the current state of the Lakers, it doesn't seem like we are going to see many in the near future.

Surprisingly enough, both the Nets and the Lakers are currently in the play-in spot in their respective conferences, and with Kyrie making a return to the Barclays Center on Sunday and Westbrook having picked up his game recently, you never know what could happen.

