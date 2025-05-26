"It's going to 7" - Stephen A. Smith remains high on Anthony Edwards and Wolves in the event of a Game 4 win

After the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked like the clear favorites. But in Game 3, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves sent a stern warning that the series was far from over. Their dominant 143-101 blowout win trimmed OKC's lead to 2-1 while also changing the narrative for many doubters, including Stephen A. Smith.

Speaking on a recent episode of First Take, Smith admitted that he initially believed that the Wolves were in for a sweep after their early struggles.

“After the first two games, I said ‘oh my God, Minnesota about to get swept’ because I'm looking at a Naz Reid, I'm looking at a Julius Randle, I'm looking at a Jaden McDaniels, I'm looking at these guys and I'm saying ‘they cannot put the ball on the floor and pull up’,” Smith said on a recent episode of First Take.

“So I go into Game 3, I'm like ‘they about to get swept, they might lose this game’. And they just blew them out the damn building.”

Saturday’s performance has changed Smith’s opinions. The ESPN analyst now believes that Chris Finch and co. have the talent to win the series.

That being said, Smith also dubbed Game 4 a crucial moment in the series. He predicted that a Minnesota win would likely stretch the series to seven games, while a loss would lead to a gentleman’s sweep.

“They win tonight, it's going seven. They lose tonight, it's over Wednesday night,” Smith concluded.

If the series stretches to Game 7, the Thunder will have the edge. They have already been part of a seven-game battle with the Denver Nuggets this postseason. On the other hand, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves are already in uncharted territory, losing more than one game in a series for the first time in the 2025 playoffs.

Julius Randle lauds Anthony Edwards following Game 3

Anthony Edwards delivered his most efficient performance of the 2025 playoffs in Game 3, exploding for a game-high 30 points on 70.6% shooting from the field, including an impressive 62.5% from beyond the arc.

His scoring outburst drew high praise from teammate Julius Randle during an on-court postgame interview.

"Ant's always locked in. It can always be that kind of night for him,” Randle said. “He's special. There's nothing that anybody can do to slow him down or stop him. We just gotta continue to help him, play the game smartly… It’s that night for Ant every night, he’s that special.”

Anthony Edwards' display has been one of the biggest positive takeaways from Minnesota despite trailing 2-1 in the series, averaging 26.7 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

The Timberwolves will need another dominant showing from their 23-year-old leader if they hope to even the series and keep their championship hopes alive.

