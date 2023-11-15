“It’s going to be scary” - James Harden sends warning to rest of NBA despite Clippers’ dismal state

James Harden hasn't worried about the LA Clippers struggles since he joined the team. Even though the team still has to win a game since acquiring the former MVP, the team hasn't lost hope. On the heels of Paul George stating recently that the team has too many pieces for things not to work, Harden himself has expressed confidence.

The Clippers loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday extended their losing streak to six. However, Harden believes other teams will be in trouble if their team regains its composure.

With stats indicating that the team has thrived in the +/- ratings with Russell Westbrook on the court instead of Harden, many aren't sold on the big four. Despite that, Harden and Tyronn Lue think it's only a matter of time before the adjustment phase is behind them.

In an exclusive for Bleacher Report, Harden spoke about the transition and the success he believes will inevitably follow,

"It's just people talking. I guarantee that if you put anyone else in this situation, it won't benefit them. That's my mindset, but my focus is on getting wins.

When we figure this out, it's going to be scary. We're getting there. We'll let others talk, and we'll put the work in. It's going to take some time, and that's okay."

Tyronn Lue's recent coaching decisions amid LA Clippers struggles post-James Harden trade

Although the acquisition of James Harden was expected to give the LA Clippers a big playoff push, the team has been struggling. After a promising start to the season, the addition of Harden has created chemistry problems for the LA Clippers.

With Harden and Russell Westbrook fighting for minutes, coach Tyronn Lue has struggled to decide who plays. While many fans expected Westbrook to come off the bench, Lue has indicated that he has no plans of Westbrook coming off the bench.

Given the team's +/- ratings with Westbrook on the floor compared to Harden on the floor, Lue is eager to find the right fit without benching Westbrook. In a late game, the two vying for minutes is problematic.

For example, this week, after entering into the Clippers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Westbrook was subbed out after contributing to a big swing. As he went back to the bench, he was heard saying, "Damn," expressing his frustration.

After Harden checked back in for Westbrook, the run the LA Clippers were on quickly disappeared, with the Grizzlies picking up a 105-101 win. As the team prepares for its November 17th in-season tournament showdown with the Houston Rockets, it's clear the Clippers need a win.