“It’s going to be a very unpopular move with Russ” - Shannon Sharpe believes Darvin Ham will end up benching Russell Westbrook if he doesn’t meet expectations

Russell Westbrook is one of the biggest problems facing new coach Darvin Ham. Westbrook is currently on the roster after exercising his player option worth over $47 million. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," former NFL star Shannon Sharpe said Darvin Ham will be able to bench Westbrook. Sharpe believes that if Ham benches Westbrook, things could get ugly.

"The front office is going to give him (Darvin Ham) more leeway. If Russ isn't playing up to the expectations Darvin Ham has set for him, I do believe he'll end up benching Russ," Sharpe said.

"Now, it’s going to be a very unpopular move with Russ and rightfully so. Somebody as competitive as he is, as accomplished as he is, doesn't like being told, 'You're not playing up to par, we have a new role for you.'"

Trading Westbrook cannot be ruled out. The Lakers could trade Westbrook if they part ways with their remaining two first-round picks.

Can the Lakers win with Russell Westbrook?

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Many viewed Russell Westbrook's return to his native LA to play for the Lakers alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis last season as a homecoming. Many hoped that the trade would bring the championship to the franchise. However, things did not pan out that way, with the team not even making the play-in tournament.

Russell Westbrook finished the season averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He had shot over 44% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc. Westbrook also averaged a shade under four turnovers a game. The oldest roster in the league struggled to keep up with his sheer pace of play.

The Athletic @TheAthletic rd player in NBA history to reach the 23,000 point plateau. Russell Westbrook is therd player in NBA history to reach the 23,000 point plateau. Russell Westbrook is the 3️⃣3️⃣rd player in NBA history to reach the 23,000 point plateau. https://t.co/0UldcTuzNM

Seemingly, the only way forward for the Lakers is to have the superstar point guard coming off the bench. He has struggled to influence the game with LeBron on the floor with him. Coming off the bench would mean he would be the orchestrator for the second unit.

Russell Westbrook could punish the opposition's secondary point guard with his pace and explosiveness. The LA Lakers can surround Westbrook with shooters in the second unit, creating driving lanes for him.

A move to the bench might be the only way forward for coach Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook. Otherwise, they can facilitate a trade that would see them acquire 3&D players in return for Westbrook.

