"It's gonna go up, so I'm not tripping" Miles Bridges reacts to his revealed NBA 2K22 rating

Earlier today, the Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges was told of his official NBA 2K22 rating, and he wasn’t happy. The 23-year old was the 12th overall pick of the LA Clippers during the 2018 NBA draft, but did not end up playing for them after a draft night trade to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 2021-22 NBA season will be his third, with Bridges showing stark improvement over the last year in multiple areas of his game. As a result, he was expecting a considerable improvement in his rating for the NBA 2K22 game, which is set to be released on September 10th. Miles Bridges was left disappointed when he heard his new overall rating.

Miles Bridges is on pace to become the first Hornets player to have a 50/40/80 season in franchise history.



50.5 FG%

40.4 3P%

84.8 FT% pic.twitter.com/4DDR37oTdg — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 24, 2021

Miles Bridges disappointed after hearing his official NBA 2K22 rating

Earlier today, the Charlotte Hornets posted a video in which Bridges could be seen engaging with Ronnie “Ronnie2K” Singh, who is the director of digital marketing at NBA 2K. Singh said that unlike every year, he decided to tell Bridges his rating for this year’s game in person. When asked about his overall expectations about this year’s ratings, Bridges had the following to say:

"Hopefully I'm in the 80s somewhere...I'm trying to get to high 80s, low 90s.”

Bridges was also asked about his goals for the new season. He claimed that while he does want to be a part of the All-Star team, his primary goal is to make the Playoffs with the Charlotte Hornets. Regardless, considering Bridges expected a rating of at least 80, he was left disappointed when told that it was 78 this year.

“I was 79 last year. But it's gonna go up, so I'm not tripping."

It must be noted that the released ratings are merely preliminary ones, and performances over the course of the season often lead to overalls being updated. Regardless, it seems as if Miles Bridges has reason to be disappointed as well. Despite averaging 12.7 points per game, which is worse than he managed last year, Bridges put in highly efficient performances over the course of the season.

He shot at almost 60%, which is a career-high, and was exactly 40% from the three-point zone, another area that he has vastly improved in. Bridges also saw an increase in dimes per game with 2.2 and had six rebounds during every outing. Considering that he has improved his statistics in all but one area (ppg), Bridges should be disappointed to be given an overall of 78.

Miles Bridges in action for the Charlotte Hornets

However, the decrease in ratings might have something to do with the fact that Bridges spent the majority of the 2020-21 NBA season as second-fiddle behind PJ Washington. The fact that he started only 19 games out of the 66 he featured in has inadvertently led to the decrease in rating. Regardless, Miles Bridges seemed confident that he will be able to get it increased over the course of the season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar